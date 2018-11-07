Playoff game to be played Thursday

UNION COUNTY — The first game of the High School Football Playoffs will be played a day and 30 minutes earlier than originally scheduled.

In a statement released this afternoon, Union County School District Athletic Director Scott Sherbert announced that the playoff game between the Union County High School Yellow Jackets and the Chesnee Eagles originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday has been rescheduled.

Sherbert said the game will now be played Thursday at 7 p.m. It will still be played at the Union County Stadium.

In addition, Sherbert stated that per the South Carolina High School League:

• Playoff tickets are $8 each.

• Only SCHSL passes will be accepted for playoff games.

The press release also states that:

• The 2018 season reserved football parking passes will be honored during playoffs.

• Those who had season tickets this year will have to purchase tickets for the playoff games, but your reserved seat will be honored. Bring your season ticket pass with you so that you can sit in your reserved seat!

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_UCHS-YJ-1.jpg

At 7 p.m. at the Union County Stadium