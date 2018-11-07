Honoring Union County’s Veterans

Charles Warner | The Union Times This year, Veterans Day, November 11, falls on a Sunday and so the 2018 Union County Veterans Day Celebration will be held this Friday (November 9). Charles Warner | The Union Times This year, Veterans Day, November 11, falls on a Sunday and so the 2018 Union County Veterans Day Celebration will be held this Friday (November 9).

UNION COUNTY — Veterans Day is a special day set aside to honor the very special men and women who have given of themselves in military service to defend the United States of America in both war and peace.

It is a very special day, especially in Union County which honors its sons and daughters who are veterans of military service with a very special program that recognizes them for the sacrifices they’ve made on behalf of their country and the sacrifices their loved ones have made to support them.

This year’s Union County Veterans Day Program will be held Friday, November 9, beginning at 10 a.m. with pre-service music performed by the Union County High School Chorus and the Sims Middle School Singers at the Veterans Memorial on Main Street in downtown Union.

The musical performance will be followed by the Veterans Day Parade which will begin around 10:30 a.m. in front of the Union County Courthouse. The parade, which will proceed down Main Street to the Veterans Memorial, will include the Union County High School Marching Band, the Union County High School JROTC, local officials and dignitaries, National Guard personnel and vehicles, and, of course, the veterans of Union County.

The parade will be followed by the program proper which will be called to order by US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War Jantzen Childers and opened by Rev. James Mason, a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, who will deliver the Invocation.

The JROTC will then raise the American, South Carolina, military service organization — US Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, and Coast Guard — and POW/MIA flags at the Veterans Memorial.

Brianna Bailey, a member of the Union County High School Chorus, will then sing the Star Spangled Banner.

This will be followed by more music performed by the Union County High School Chorus.

SSG Lisa Myers, AD Medic for the Union Battalion 4th 118th CAB, will then recognize the county’s Gold Star Mothers. Gold Star Mothers are mothers who have children who were killed in military service to this country. This year’s Gold Star Mothers are Azalee Ashe and Betty Baxley who are also serving as this year’s Parade Marshals.

Ashe is the mother of Pfc. Frank L. Barbee who was killed in combat on Aug. 28, 1966 in Phouc Tuy Province, Republic of Vietnam.

Baxley is the mother of Thomas Ratliff who died March 30, 1971 in a helicopter crash on the Cambodian River.

There will then be more music performed by Childers aaccompanied by the Sims Middle School Singers.

Childers will then recognize the county’s Blue Star Families. Blue Star Families are the families of active duty personnel. They are recognized for the sacrifices they make in support of their loved ones and their military service.

There will then be more music performed by the UCHS Chorus and by Childers.

American Legion Post 22 Commander John McKnight will then recognize the Veterans Service organizations of Union County. Those organizations are:

• American Legion Post 22

• American Legion Post 87

• American Legion Post 129

• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6938

• Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 644

All Post/Chapter Auxiliary Members will also be recognized at that time.

There will then be more music performed by the Sims Middle School Singers.

Parade Committee Member Joe Tracy will then recognize the county’s veterans of the following:

• World War II

• Korean Conflict

• Vietnam War

• Cold War

• Persian Gulf War

• OIF/OEF

• Peacetime Veterans including Homeland Security personnel and those currently on Active Duty.

Childers will then announce the placing of the wreath at the Veterans Memorial which lists the names of the war dead of Union County from World War I, World War II, the Korean Conflict, and the Vietnam War. The wreaths will be placed by Lee Lindsey, a US Air Force Veteran of the Korean Conflict, and Pete Stachler, a US Army Veteran of both the Vietnam War and Peacetime.

The placing for the wreath will be followed by a 21 gun salute and the playing of “Taps.”

Rev. James Tillotson, a US Army Veterans of Peacetime, will then deliver the Closing Prayer to conclude the Veterans Day Program.

In the event of rain, the Veterans Day Service will be held in the National Guard Armory on Industrial Park Road, Union.

Veterans Day Program November 9

