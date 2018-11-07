Potters Storehouse needs donations

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Potters Storehouse, 106 South Main Street, Jonesville, will hold its annual Thanksgiving distribution on Monday, November 19 and is needing donations to help distribute as many turkeys as possible to the needy families of Union County. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Potters Storehouse, 106 South Main Street, Jonesville, will hold its annual Thanksgiving distribution on Monday, November 19 and is needing donations to help distribute as many turkeys as possible to the needy families of Union County.

JONESVILLE — How do you give thanks at Thanksgiving?

By its very nature, Thanksgiving is about giving thanks for all the blessings we’ve received, especially, but not exclusively over the preceding year. We give thanks not only for the blessings received during the previous year, but also each and every year of our lives.

The question remains, though, how do you give thanks at Thanksgiving?

First, of course, is to bow our heads in prayer and give thanks to God who has bestowed those blessings upon us because lets face it, He is the source of all true blessings.

That prayer of thanksgiving is a sign of faith, but truth be told, faith must be accompanied by works, and that’s where The Potters Storehouse comes in.

Located at 106 South Main Street, Jonesville, The Potters Storehouse distributes food to the needy of Union County throughout the year. One of its biggest distributions is its annual Thanksgiving distribution of that staple of Thanksgiving, turkey and all the fixings. This year, The Potters Storehouse will hold two Thanksgiving distributions on Monday, November 19 with the first being from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and the second from 4-6:30 p.m. Sign-up for the distributions will be from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for the first distribution and from 4-6 p.m. for the second distribution. Those signing up will need to have current photo identification with them.

The church is looking to distribute turkeys and the fixings to as many needy families and individuals as possible and they need your help to do that.

The Potters Storehouse need donations, either of turkeys and all the fixings and/or cash donations to enable the church to purchase the turkeys and the fixings so they can distribute them to as many people who need them as possible.

Persons who want to donate turkeys and/or fixings and/or money may do so at The Potters Storehouse at 106 South Main Street, Jonesville, which is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10:30 a.m.-noon.

Monetary donations may also be mailed to The Potters Storehouse, PO Box 117, Jonesville, SC 29353.

For more information on the November 19 distributions and the other food distributions provided by The Potters Storehouse call Minister Della Hill at 864-466-5675.

So give thanks this Thanksgiving by giving to those who are in need. By doing so you will be giving thanks for the blessing of being able to help those in need and becoming a blessing to them.

For November 19 Thanksgiving distribution

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

