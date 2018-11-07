Yellow Jackets to host Eagles

UNION COUNTY — The High School Football Playoffs begin on Friday night for Union County High School and other teams across our area. The Yellow Jackets will host the opening round of the playoffs at Union County Stadium against the Chesnee Eagles.

Chesnee is coached by Bill Owens who spent many years as an assistant coach at Union High School in the late 80s and 90s under Coach Shell Dula and Coach Mike Anthony. The Eagles are 2-8 on the season and are the four seed out of region 2 3A.

Coach Owens is in the words of Shell Dula, “He is the finest defensive coach I’ve ever had the chance to work with.” This year, however, the Eagles have struggled on both the offensive and defensive side of the football. The Eagles are giving up over 35 points per game this season while only scoring around 21. The Eagles have struggled in their first year in 3A after moving up from 2A. The Eagles have a good quarterback in Jacob Kimbrell. I have seen Kimbrell makes some plays both with his arm and his feet this season. He has a strong arm and is capable of making some big throws.

The Yellow Jackets should be able to run the ball with great success again this week. The offensive line of Union County should be able to dominate against the smaller defensive line of Chesnee. If the Union County defensive secondary can hold up, I think this game could be fairly one sided.

If the Jackets pull out a win on Friday night they will host round two of the playoffs at Union County Stadium next Friday where they will take on the winner of Indian Land and Crescent. If the Jackets advance to the third round they would likely meetup with the Chapman Panthers in Inman on November 30.

Other Picks For This Week

• Boiling Springs over Northwestern

• TL Hanna over Spartanburg

• Dorman over Greenwood

• Byrnes over Westside

• Gaffney over Woodmont

• Greer over Pickens

• Woodruff over Broome

• Chapman over Emerald

• Landrum over Central

• Indian Land over Crescent

• Chester over Liberty

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_UCHS-YJ.jpg

This Friday at Union County Stadium

By Tyler Shugart Special to The Union Times

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]