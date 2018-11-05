Learning in literacy workstations

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School These students in Mrs. Gale Glenn’s first grade class at Buffalo Elementary School are hard at work improving their reading and writing skills at one of the class’ literacy workstations. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School These students in Mrs. Gale Glenn’s first grade class at Buffalo Elementary School are hard at work improving their reading and writing skills at one of the class’ literacy workstations. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Whether they are at a table or on the carpet, the students in Mrs. Gale Glenn’s first grade class at Buffalo Elementary School love working together in the class’ literacy workstations to improve their reading and writing skills. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Whether they are at a table or on the carpet, the students in Mrs. Gale Glenn’s first grade class at Buffalo Elementary School love working together in the class’ literacy workstations to improve their reading and writing skills. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School These students in Mrs. Gale Glenn’s first grade class at Buffalo Elementary School are using puzzles to help them improve their reading and writing skills in one of the class’ literacy workstations. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School These students in Mrs. Gale Glenn’s first grade class at Buffalo Elementary School are using puzzles to help them improve their reading and writing skills in one of the class’ literacy workstations.

BUFFALO — Reading and writing are the foundations of learning and that’s why it’s important that children learn to read and write so as to ensure they get the education they need and acquire the intellectual skills and disciplines they will need in life.

They know that in Mrs. Gale Glenn’s first grade class at Buffalo Elementary School where they students work together in literacy work stations to hone their reading and writing skills.

It is a great way to learn, so much so that the students love to partner up in the class’ literacy workstations and as a team sharpen their individual reading and writing skills.

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School These students in Mrs. Gale Glenn’s first grade class at Buffalo Elementary School are hard at work improving their reading and writing skills at one of the class’ literacy workstations. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Literacy-Workstations-1.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School These students in Mrs. Gale Glenn’s first grade class at Buffalo Elementary School are hard at work improving their reading and writing skills at one of the class’ literacy workstations. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Whether they are at a table or on the carpet, the students in Mrs. Gale Glenn’s first grade class at Buffalo Elementary School love working together in the class’ literacy workstations to improve their reading and writing skills. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Literacy-Workstations-2.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Whether they are at a table or on the carpet, the students in Mrs. Gale Glenn’s first grade class at Buffalo Elementary School love working together in the class’ literacy workstations to improve their reading and writing skills. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School These students in Mrs. Gale Glenn’s first grade class at Buffalo Elementary School are using puzzles to help them improve their reading and writing skills in one of the class’ literacy workstations. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Literacy-Workstations-3.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School These students in Mrs. Gale Glenn’s first grade class at Buffalo Elementary School are using puzzles to help them improve their reading and writing skills in one of the class’ literacy workstations.

BES students love learning together