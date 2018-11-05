9/11 Remembrance Day at BES

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Fifth grade students at Buffalo Elementary School raised Old Glory during the school’s 9/11 Remembrance Day program. The students given the honor of performing this great duty were Marcus Jones, Reid Barnado, Madison Dunaway, KeKe Lyles, Lillianna Kurtz, Chad Jeter, and Kyle Johnson. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Fifth grade students at Buffalo Elementary School raised Old Glory during the school’s 9/11 Remembrance Day program. The students given the honor of performing this great duty were Marcus Jones, Reid Barnado, Madison Dunaway, KeKe Lyles, Lillianna Kurtz, Chad Jeter, and Kyle Johnson. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School The students, faculty, and staff of Buffalo Elementary School assembled outside for the school’s 9/11 Remembrance Day program which not only remembered the events of Sept. 11, 2001, but also celebrated local first responders. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School The students, faculty, and staff of Buffalo Elementary School assembled outside for the school’s 9/11 Remembrance Day program which not only remembered the events of Sept. 11, 2001, but also celebrated local first responders. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School The events and significance of Sept. 11, 2001 were remembered at Buffalo Elementary School during its annual 9/11 Remembrance Day. Students, faculty, and staff also celebrated local first responders who were invited to each lunch at the school. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School The events and significance of Sept. 11, 2001 were remembered at Buffalo Elementary School during its annual 9/11 Remembrance Day. Students, faculty, and staff also celebrated local first responders who were invited to each lunch at the school. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Buffalo Elementary School 5th grade students Marcus Jones, Reid Barnado, Madison Dunaway, KeKe Lyles, Lillianna Kurtz, Chad Jeter, and Kyle Johnson were given the responsibility of raising the American flag during the school’s 17th annual 9/11 Remembrance Day program. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Buffalo Elementary School 5th grade students Marcus Jones, Reid Barnado, Madison Dunaway, KeKe Lyles, Lillianna Kurtz, Chad Jeter, and Kyle Johnson were given the responsibility of raising the American flag during the school’s 17th annual 9/11 Remembrance Day program.

BUFFALO — Students, faculty and staff at Buffalo Elementary School remembered and celebrated the heroes of September 11, 2001 with a special Remembrance Day program.

This year marked the seventeenth anniversary of that tragic event in US history.

Students, staff and parents assembled at the flag pole as fifth grade students Marcus Jones, Reid Barnado, Madison Dunaway, KeKe Lyles, Lillianna Kurtz, Chad Jeter, and Kyle Johnson raised the American flag.

Fifth grade students performed patriotic songs and led the National Anthem.

Guest speaker Sheriff David Taylor spoke to the students and staff about the events of 9/11, the importance of first responders, and their roles in our community.

First Responders of Union were invited to BES for lunch prior to the program.

The Buffalo Fire Department’s fire truck was proudly displayed and volunteer firefighters welcomed students to have a closer look.

BES greatly appreciates all visitors, parents, and first responders who were able to join us for this important program!

School honors local First Responders