Knowing more by reading more

MONARCH — Students in Mrs. Osborne’s 2nd grade class at Monarch Elementary School have chosen books to enjoy and discuss with their friends in Book Clubs during class.

Our State Reading Coach Mrs. Morrow is very excited about students making choices and talking about how authors write and convey meaning.

These 2nd graders have interesting comments and questions about their beloved books!

This is another great example of the opportunities Monarch Superstars have to practice world class skills like critical thinking, problem solving, collaboration and teamwork!

“The more that you read, the more that you know. The more that you know, the more places you’ll go!” — Dr. Seuss

2nd grade students enjoy Book Club