The parable of the talents

Do you find yourself trying to play it safe in hopes that you can avoid conflict or loss? This can often be true in our work places, within the family, in school, and regarding politics. It is also our reasoning when it comes to issues of faith. We may think we are protecting others, but when we make excuses for not using our talents, resources, time, and knowledge, then our love, devotion, and the forgiveness we’ve been offered will become hidden as well.

In Matthew 25:14-30, we read Jesus’ parable of the loaned money where a master divided money (talents) between his servants according to their abilities. This master knew his servants and did not give them more or less than they could handle. These talents represent the tools that God has given each of us to use in His kingdom work. Failure to see a return on this investment can only come when we choose not to use what we have been entrusted with. We often allow “how much” we have to impact our attitude and make excuses for not working with or using our talents, however, God is looking at how well we use what He has given us. We must not allow fear or laziness to keep us from using our abilities to serve the Lord.

The man who was given 2 talents received the same reward as the man who had been given 5 because he used “all” of what he had been given to work for his master. Their money was doubled, but the master told them both, “Well done, good and faithful servant; thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy lord.” It is important to see that they were both entrusted with ruling over other things because of how well they used what they had, not because of what they had been given initially.

The servant who received the 1 talent had the same opportunity for reward had they only used it. Sadly, we often ignore gifts because we think they are too small, we are too quick to spend any extra we receive, we are often rebellious thinking life is not fair because we are too focused on what others have and we desire a different lot than what we’ve been given. Let me encourage you today by reminding us all that we are not owners in this world, only caretakers. We cannot take anything with us when we draw our last breath, so the reward is based on how well we used what we had! God is faithful to reward those who bear fruit. When we “tend” to his kingdom using the talents he gave us, we please Him with our service. After all, our talents are not ours own to hide anyway… they were given by Him, He is our creator. When we selfishly hide or neglect what we have been blessed with, we are ultimately hiding Him and our service to His kingdom.

I pray, “Father, forgive me when I allow selfishness to keep me from doing what You have called me to do. It is my desire to serve You because You have shown such love and forgiveness that I do not deserve. Help me to work diligently and wisely until You return. Thank You for what You have given me and let me ever use it for Your glory, in Jesus’ name I ask, amen.”

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Rev.-Cathcart.jpg

By Cathleen Cathcart Contributing Columnist

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

