A week with too much going on

Instead of news of Lockhart, this should just be news of me. What a week!

Every Monday at 9 a.m. I have to take my 18 year old cat to the vets to get a B12 shot. This cat is feeling better than me. But this last Monday, Mr. Tibbs (another old cat) needed his blood sugar checked, Maisie (of course, another cat) got scratched in the eye, so instead of just one, I had to change the appointment to 11 a.m. and take 3, so that got my schedule all off.

When I got back, Chuck picked me up and we made our usual trip up to Stanton Eye place to try to get our money back for glasses that we can’t see out of. And we never brought them home. Mine was made 3 times and Chuck’s was 4 times. The manager was out, so now we have to go back next Monday. I could fill this page with this story, but I told the manager instead. We’re not the only ones, the list goes on.

Well when I got home, I picked up Alysia and she and I went up to Mr. Redman’s trailer and started cleaning. We ended that night at 9:40 p.m., and went to Dollar General to purchase more cleaning supplies. She went up about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and I went when I got off of work around 5 p.m. We went up to Dollar General at 9:30 p.m. to get soup for supper, and went home.

Wednesday, I had a 7:30 a.m. meeting to work on road signs for 911. Left Town Hall at 8:40 a.m. to be at my lessons in Chester at 9 a.m., made it at 10 after. Told her that I had to leave at 10:15 a.m., instead of 10:30 a.m. Had to get back to Town Hall, work until noon. Ran a quick errand in Union, came home changed into work clothes, back to Mr. Redman’s and believe it or not we finally finished the whole place by 5 p.m. Had to go back to CVS, finally made it back home, had a bite to eat, and went to bed early, zonked out.

Back to a normal work day today. I don’t want another week like this one.

Christmas Lights

I’ve ordered the lights to put in our Christmas lights for the streets, so when they come in the Lockhart Fire Dept will start on them. Now I need to see how many lights I need to purchase for the tree in the parking lot.

Memorial Angels

Please, if you want a memoral angel to be hung on the playground fence let me know soon so Dale can get it made and painted. This all takes time, especially when we all have to do this after we get off of work.

Remember, if you already have one it’s only $10, for a new one it’s $20. you can come in my shop at Lockhart Dr. or mail it to P.O. Box 160, Connie Porter. Or contact Brenda Jenkins at the Town Hall. But please hurry.

Christmas Parade

The parade will be the first Sunday in December. I hope you all will make a float to be in it. That reminds me that I need to go to the trophy shop and get the order in. Original, Attraction, Theme. That’s the subjects for the floats. Last year’s parade was great, let’s make this one even better.

Donations Needed

I’m still collecting for Christmas Hospice, for Senior and Nursing Home patients. If you care to donate, call me at 1-864-545-6652.

Apology

Is there anything else I can get into??? Oh, my apology to my wonderful, sweet niece (she’ll know who she is) for having my article about cats, She is highly afraid of them. But they’re part of my life, along with 2 dogs. I don’t have a choice, I have an animal lover daughter.

Well it’s late and I haven’t had any food today, so I’m going to look in the freezer and see what I can zap in the microwave to eat.

Good night and call at 864-545-6652.

