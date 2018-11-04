Music Club presents sacred music

UNION — The Union Music Club program for October featured sacred music. The meeting was held at Grace Methodist Church on October 9, 2018.

Members of the Union Music Club performed sacred music as the October program. This meeting is a special favorite of the club as each member of the club is invited to perform, play an instrument or sing a selection of sacred music. Many of the Music Club members are heavily involved in church music and love to share their music with others.

Tommy Bishop, organist and choirmaster at Grace United Methodist Church, opened the program on the church’s 1968 Casavant pipe organ with “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring” by Johann Sebastian Bach and closed the program on the pipe organ with a robust performance of “A Festal Fanfare” also by Bach. The Casavant pipe organ with 2 manuals, 30 ranks and an astounding 1610 pipes is one of only four pipe organs in Union.

Two Music Club members who are vocalists sang beautiful solos for the program. Sally Summers sang a solo of “I Asked the Lord” by Johnny Lange and Kathy Stepp performed a solo of “Great is Thy Faithfulness” by Thomas O. Chisholm and William M. Runyan, both accompanied by Tommy Bishop on the piano.

Performances of inspiring piano solos performed by Union Music Club members on the church’s 1925 Mason and Hamlin grand piano included Barbara Ramsey playing “Shall We Gather at the River” by Robert Lowry, Susan Lawson playing a medley of “This is My Father’s World/For the Beauty of the Earth” composed by Lani Smith and Terra Beata, Kathleen Read playing a medley of “My Hope is Built/Rock of Ages/He Hideth My Soul” arranged by Marilyn Ham, and Nancy Kennedy playing “Come, Ye Thankful People, Come with Simple Gifts” by George J. Elvey, arranged by Heather Sorensen. Becky Moore accompanied the group on the piano as they sang the hymn “The King of Love” by Henry Williams Baker.

Additionally, Tommy Bishop and Nancy Kennedy performed a gospel style piano duet of the hymn “O How I Love Jesus” composed by Frederick Whitfield, arranged by Joel Raney.

The November meeting of the Union Music Club is on November 13 at the Union County Museum. The program is Crusade for Strings.

For more information on the Union Music Club, please contact Nancy Kennedy at email address [email protected]

