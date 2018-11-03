Praying to trust God in all things

Charles Warner | The Union Times We live in a time when it seems nowhere is safe, not even our schools and houses of worship. In times like these it is important that we do everything we can to keep our schools and their teachers, faculty, and students and our houses of worship and the congregations who gather there to worship God safe. To do that, we need to go to God in prayer asking that He bless and protect our schools and those precious lives within their walls and on their grounds. We need to go to God in prayer asking that He also bless and protect our houses of worship and those who gather within them to worship Him in prayer, study, song, and sermon. We need to ask that God surround them with His angels and keep them safe from the evil that seems to be engulfing our society. Equally importantly, we need to ask Him to send down His Holy Spirit to touch the hearts of those who would go into our schools and houses of worship and anywhere for that matter intent on violence and turn them away from such evil and instead to the saving knowledge of His Son, the Lord Jesus Christ. We need to pray for this to happen because that’s the only way the violence will ever truly stop and our schools, houses of worship, our nation, and world will ever be safe.

Read Philippians 4:4-9

The peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.

— Philippians 4:7 (NIV)

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, help us to trust you in all the circumstances of our lives. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: God knows exactly what I need.

