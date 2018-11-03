Timken awards county $80,000

Photo courtesy of the Union County Supervisor’s Office Timken Tyger River Plant Manager Jonathan Waller (right) presents Union County Supervisor Frank Hart (left) with a check for $80,000 from the Timken Foundation of Canton, Ohio. The funds are a grant for the Union County Sheriff’s Office which will be used to purchase 16 laptop computers and printers which will be placed in the office’s patrol cars. Photo courtesy of the Union County Supervisor’s Office Timken Tyger River Plant Manager Jonathan Waller (right) presents Union County Supervisor Frank Hart (left) with a check for $80,000 from the Timken Foundation of Canton, Ohio. The funds are a grant for the Union County Sheriff’s Office which will be used to purchase 16 laptop computers and printers which will be placed in the office’s patrol cars.

UNION COUNTY — Efficient and effective law enforcement helps makes a community a great place to live, work and do business and the Union County Sheriff’s Office got a boost in its efforts to protect the lives and property of the people of Union County courtesy of an $80,000 grant from the Timken Foundation of Canton, Ohio.

On Tuesday, Timken Tyger River Plant Manager Jonathan Waller presented Union County Supervisor Frank Hart with a check for $80,000.

“I just want to thank the Timken Foundation for their continued support of Union County,” Hart said of the grant and Timken’s continuing commitment to the community.

Hart said that the funds are a grant that Union County Sheriff David Taylor had applied to the Timken Foundation for.

Taylor said Wednesday that the grant would be used to purchase equipment that, together with another project the county is funding, will make it easier for deputies to file reports and get that information into the system to be shared with other law enforcement personnel and departments.

“We’re going to get laptop computers and printers for our patrol cars,” Taylor said Wednesday. “With the county funding the new records management system, we will be able to do incident reports from the field, from the patrol cars, and also be able to access DMV online from the patrol cars. All that will be tied into our computer-aided dispatch, the Sheriff’s Office, and the jail for faster record management including filing reports.”

Taylor said that a total of 16 laptop computers and printers will be purchased with the Timken Foundation grant.

“We’re very grateful to the Timken Foundation for this grant and for the service that they provide all of Union County,” Taylor said.

More Than $2 million

The $80,000 grant for the Union County Sheriff’s Office is the latest award the Timken Foundation has made to projects and institutions in Union County since the Timken Company purchased the Tyger River Plant in 2003. In the 15 years since, the Timken Foundation has supported projects in Union County with grants in excess of $2 million including:

• $30,000 to the Union County Career & Technology Center for the purchase of equipment for its Machine Tool Program.

• $75,000 awarded to Union County for the purchase of a generator for the Union County EMS.

• $135,000 to the Spartanburg Community College Union County Campus for the purchase of equipment for its Mechatronics class.

• $45,000 to the City of Union for the purchase of furnishings for Main Street Junction.

• $75,000 for the Miracle League of Union County to help fund the construction of the League’s all-inclusive playground at the Timken Sports Complex.

• $25,000 to the Miracle League of Union County to modify the League’s ball field at the Timken Sports Complex to allow disabled children and adults play baseball there.

• $70,000 to the Union County Carnegie Library to help fund the restoration, renovation, upgrade and expansion of the library.

Other local institutions and organizations that have received grants from the Foundation over the years are the Bonham and Buffalo fire departments, Union County Arts Council, Salvation Army, Union County School District, Union County Stadium, and the Cross Keys House.

The Timken Company employs nearly 300 associates at its Tyger River Plant (260) at 408 Industrial Park Road, Union, and its Carolina Service Center (29) at 7 LSP Road, Union.

About The Timken Foundation

The Timken Foundation of Canton was formed by members of the Timken family in 1934. With the growth of The Timken Company, the number of communities of interest to the Foundation has grown substantially over the years. By 1940, the Foundation had disbursed approximately $1.5 million. By the end of 1984, the total had surpassed $80 million. And, by the end of 2004, the total had grown to over $235 million. Primary consideration is given to capital projects and the focus remains on Timken Company plant communities. The original Articles of Incorporation of the Timken Foundation of Canton state in part “The exclusive purpose for which the corporation is formed is to promote the well-being of mankind throughout the United States…” The number of communities of interest to the Foundation has grown substantially over the years and now includes communities outside of the United States.

For laptops & printers for Sheriff’s Office

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

