Stripping old paint off church doors

Charles Warner | The Union Times David Arnold strips the paint off one of the front doors of First Baptist Church on Main Street in downtown Union. Once the old paint is stripped off the doors they will be repainted and put back in place. Charles Warner | The Union Times David Arnold strips the paint off one of the front doors of First Baptist Church on Main Street in downtown Union. Once the old paint is stripped off the doors they will be repainted and put back in place.

Homecoming

Fairview Baptist Church, Neal Shoals Road, Union, will observe Homecoming Sunday, November 4.

Rev. David Blanton will bring the message at 11 a.m.

The meal and fellowship will follow the service.

Rev. Ross Wilson is the pastor.

Bell Ringer Training

Did you know there’s a right way to ring a Salvation Army bell? Come learn the finer points of bell ringing as we train Salvation Army Bell Ringers for the upcoming season on Monday, November 5, 2018 from 2-5 p.m. at The Salvation Army Community Center. The Center is located at 40 Foster Street in Spartanburg.

Some of our top bell ringers are back to help us this season, along with some new faces. We’re sure our veteran ringers have some stories to tell!

Red Kettle season kicks off November 9 at 5:30 p.m. at the Westgate Mall Food Court in Spartanburg. Look for Red Kettles throughout Spartanburg and Union counties through Monday, December 24, 2018.

For more information, contact Lt. Howard Tate at The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties at 864-576-6670.

Beekeepers Association Meeting

The Union County Beekeepers Association will meet on Tuesday, November 6 at 6 p.m. in the classroom at Union County Clemson Extension.

Light refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 6:30 p.m.

We will begin our membership drive for 2019.

Everyone interested in bees is invited to attend.

The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its program to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.

Angel Tree Kick Off

The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties will kick off their Angel Tree Program Friday, November 9 at 5:30 p.m. in the Food Court of Westgate Mall in Spartanburg.

We encourage individuals, families, businesses and organizations to sponsor one or more of the 1,830 children who signed up for the program this year. In 2017, the Angel Tree program provided gifts to 2,478 children in Spartanburg and Union counties.

Angels can be picked up at the Angel Tree in the Food Court of Westgate Mall in Spartanburg, The Salvation Army Family Store in Union, located at 215 South Mountain Street, or The Salvation Army Administrative Office, located at 1529 John B. White Sr. Boulevard in Spartanburg. The deadline to return gifts is Monday, December 10.

Gifts will be distributed on Monday December 17, 2018 in Spartanburg from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and in Union on December 18, 2018 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

For more information, contact Lt. Katie Tate at The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties at 864-576-6670.

Red Kettle Kick Off

The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Unions Counties will kick off the 2018 Red Kettle Campaign and Angel Tree program in the Westgate Mall Food Court on November 9 at 5:30 p.m. The event will feature the Abner Creek Academy Honor Chorus from District Five Schools of Spartanburg County.

In 2017, The Salvation Army raised more than $106,000 to assist over 2,700 families throughout the year. Last year, donors to the Salvation Army Angel Tree program provided Christmas gifts to 2,478 children in Spartanburg and Union counties.

For more information, contact Lt. Katie Tate at The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties at 864-576-6670.

‘Caravan Of Goods’

The Union County Historical Society and the Union County Museum are sponsoring a “Caravan of Goods” on Main Street in downtown Union on Saturday, November 10 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Part of Main Street will be blocked off to allow vendors to set up tables and/or tents from which they will sell a variety of merchandise to the public including craft items, food, jewelry, house good, the work of different artisans and much more.

In the event of rain on November 10 the Caravan will be rescheduled.

Missionary Program

Red Hill Baptist Church will hold its Annual Missionary Program Sunday, November 10, during the 10:30 a.m. worship service.

The speaker will be Minister Jackie Johnson from McBeth Baptist Church.

The public is invited.

Brenda Parks, Missionary President.

Rev. Geoffrey Stephens, Pastor.

Portable Heaters Needed

How do you choose between heating your home or feeding your family? For many in Spartanburg and Union counties, the arrival of colder weather means just that…higher utility bills that often break an already tight family budget.

The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties is asking the community to help ease the burden by donating new portable heaters. According to Lt. Howard Tate, Corp Officer, “A portable heater can be a life saver for many. It can bridge the gap — helping families to warm hearts as well as homes.”

Individuals and organizations are encouraged to drop off new portable heaters to The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties during regular business hours.

For more information, contact Lt. Howard Tate at 864-576-6670.

Deacon Ordination Service

Friendship Baptist Church, 250 Morning Drive, Spartanburg, will hold a Deacon Ordination Service for John Clowney, Kareem Johnson, Sr. and Romeo Pearson on Sunday, November 11, at 2 p.m.

The Guest Messenger will be the Rev. Dr. Bryant S. Cheek, Pastor of Springfield Baptist Church of Laurens.

Family And Friends Day

McBeth Baptist Church Ministry cordially invites you to our Annual Ministry Program “Family and Friends Day.”

It will be held Sunday, November 11, at 2 p.m.

The Rev. Elijah Ray of Wyatts Chapel Baptist Church will be our guest preacher.

The public is invited.

Rev. Freddie L. Wicker, Jr., Pastor.

Family & Friends Day

Monarch Baptist Church will hold their annual Family & Friends Day on Sunday, November 11 at 2:30 p.m.

Colors: Navy/Pink

Rev. Charlie Jennings will deliver the message.

Rev. Sumter Franklin is Pastor.

Trip To Harrah’s

Come join Betsy & Company along with the Over The Hill Gang Relay For Life Team on a fun filled trip to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino on Saturday, December 8.

First pick up at 7 a.m. in Jonesville at the Municipal Building. Second pick up at 7:30 a.m. in Union at the Old Walmart Parking Lot.

If interested feel free to call Betsy at 313-520-6171 or 864-674-6799.

Senior Citizens Gathering

Jeter Chapel AME Church will have a Senior Citizens Gathering on Saturday, December 15 at 1 p.m.

Please be on time.

Rev. Anthony Washington, Pastor.

Combined Watchnight Service

Friendship Baptist Church of Spartanburg and First Baptist Church of Fairforest will hold a Combined Watchnight Service at First Baptist Church of Fairforest at 10:30 p.m. on Monday, December 31.

Comprehensive Plans Input Sought

The public is being asked to participate in a survey to help the City of Union and Union County develop Comprehensive Plans for the future of the community.

Catawba Regional Council of Governments Senior Planner Kara W. Drane has announced that the county and the city are developing Comprehensive Plans and, as a part of community outreach, electronic surveys are available for residents to complete. Drane stated that the the short survey gives participants an opportunity to share their ideas on challenges and possibilities for the City and the County.

People interested in sharing ideas for the future of Union County and the City of Union are encouraged to complete a survey during October. Links to the survey can be found on Union County’s website www.countyofunion.org; City of Union’s website www.cityofunion.net; and Catawba Regional Council of Governments’ website www.catawbacog.org. It further states that printed surveys are available at Union County Courthouse, Union City Hall, and the Union County Tourism and Workforce Development Office, 103 West Main Street (Previously the SC Works location).

The Comprehensive Plan, mandated in the South Carolina Planning Act, is a reflection of local values. The required elements of the plan include population, land use, priority investment, housing, transportation, economic development, community facilities, cultural resources and natural resources.

For more information, contact Union County or Catawba Regional Council of Governments through the following individuals at the following phone numbers and email addresses:

• Katherine Pendergrass, Union County — 864-680-0555 or [email protected]

• Kara W. Drane, AICP, Catawba Regional Council of Governments — 803-327-9041 or [email protected]

• Robby Moody, AICP, Catawba Regional Council of Governments — 803-327-9041 or [email protected]

‘Chick-Fil-A Days’

Five upcoming Friday in October and November will be “Chick-Fil-A Days” at the USC Union Bookstore, 311 East Main Street, Union.

On Fridays, Nov. 2, Nov. 16, and Nov. 30 from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. the following will be for sale at the bookstore:

• Sandwich or Nugget — $4

• Meal Deal (sandwich or nugget, chips, drink) — $6

Orders may be placed in advance by emailing [email protected] or by calling 864-424-8080.

Church Hours Changed

Antioch AME Church will be open on the 1st and 3rd Sundays of every month and every other 5th Sunday.

Blessings.

Rev. Sylvia Roberts, Pastor.

November At The UCAC

This is what’s happening at the Union County Arts Council in November:

Painting with Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.!

Writers Group — Local Writers will meet Tuesday, November 13, at 6 p.m. Share your work with other talented authors and unleash your writing ability!

Jam At Lunch — Do you have lunch plans? Join us Thursday, November 1, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.! Enjoy the musical talents of local members of our community while enjoying your lunch! Do you sing? Play? Feel free to join in!

Monday Night Music — Are you looking for something new to do? Join us Monday, November 19 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

Local Artists Showcase — The time has come for our annual Local Artists Showcase. This exhibit is open to all Union County residents! This is a chance for you to share your talent and provide the perfect Christmas gift for someone! All items will be available for purchase. Stop in any time to see the unique gifts that we have. We will be accepting paintings, photography, wood carving, pottery, hand made jewelry, scarves, blankets, dinnerware, glassware, ornaments, ect.

Delivery date is Monday, November 5 through Friday, November 9. Please contact Amber Ivey if you are interested in participating or have any questions.

Silk Painting Exhibit — Rotary of Union and UCAC would like to invite you to attend the opening reception for our latest exhibit located at USC Union. Jaclin “Jaidra” Durant is the owner of Niad, “Naturally Inspired Art and Design,” a visual arts and dance business of Greenville. Jaidra has termed her design philosophy “ intricate simplicity.” The works on display in this show focus primarily on capturing the emotion and movement of dance through bright colors and simple figure studies based on dancers that inspire Jaidra.

Reception Date: Friday, November 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the USC Union Main Building.

Christmas Paint Class — Join us as we create the perfect holiday painting! We will be using chalkboards to create this unique piece. Space is limited so please sign up early.

Sunday, December 2 at 2 p.m.

$20 members/$25 non members.

‘Fall Pre-Diabetic Classes’

The Town of Carlisle is sponsoring weekly “Fall Pre-Diabetic Classes” each Friday at 11 a.m.

The classes are designed to help people understand how proper diet and exercise can help prevent diabetes or help those who have the disease cope with it. The class will provide information on proper diet and exercise and the role they can play in helping prevent the onset of diabetes or help manage it.”

Carlisle has partnered with DHEC to provide the class which will be taught by Maxine Spencer who underwent training to serve as a lifestyles coach.

The town is offering the classes in response to the high number of people in Union County who are either diabetic or pre-diabetic. The goal of the program is to help people change their lifestyles and thus avoid or at least mitigate diabetes.

The “Fall Pre-Diabetic Classes” are open to any citizens of Union County at no charge.

To register for the classes and/or for more information call the Carlisle Town Hall at 864-427-1505.

Union County School Board Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County School Board of Trustees meeting dates.

• November 12, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• November 26, 2018 — Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

• December 10, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

Board meetings being at 6:30 p.m.

Additional meetings can be scheduled if needed.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

2017 Union County Council Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County Council meeting dates. All meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will be held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• November 13, 2018 at Jonesville Town Hall

• December 11, 2018

Financial Stability Navigator Sought

United Way of the Piedmont is expanding their financial stability work into Union County through the implementation of a Financial Stability Navigator.

Financial Stability Navigators are Americorps members who serve a year-long term through United Way of the Piedmont’s Americorps program. Americorps members serve in a number of roles throughout the community, helping nonprofits address issues around poverty. These Financial Stability Navigators are the boots on the ground for United Way’s financial stability work, helping connect individuals to resources and coaching them to meet their goals.

The addition of a Financial Stability Navigator in Union is the result of a partnership between United Way of the Piedmont and the Union County Carnegie Library. The library will host the new Navigator in addition to other local nonprofits in its South Street location in order to help people more easily access the services they need.

The goal of United Way’s Financial Stability work is to help individuals and families meet their basic needs and become self-sufficient. [Self-sufficiency is defined as the ability to make ends meet without public or private assistance.] This work is spearheaded by a the Financial Stability Task Force, a collaboration of nonprofits, businesses, government, and others focused on addressing barriers to self-sufficiency such as affordable housing, transportation, and financial literacy.

Due to the nature of the Financial Stability Navigator’s role, United Way is seeking a Union County resident who understands the unique needs and resources in the Union community. The Navigator is a part-time position with a paid living stipend. For more information or to apply please visit United Way’s Americorps website at www.uwpiedmont.org/Americorps​ or contact Dana Bertolino at ​[email protected]​ or 864-586-2285.

About United Way Of The Piedmont

United Way of the Piedmont is a local nonprofit that fights for the education, financial stability, and health of every member of our community. Our mission is to ​connect, engage, and inspire people to transform our community. ​We are more than fundraisers. We forge unique partnerships, find new solutions to old problems, and mobilize the best resources by inspiring others to join the fight. We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to not just survive, but to ​thrive​.

Union Senior Center

Are you 60 and above….

Sick and tired of being alone….

Need someplace to go….

Things to do….

Lunch with friends, not by yourself….

Come join us at the Union Senior Center, 237 North Gadberry Street, Union, Monday-Friday (or any days you choose) for:

• Bingo

• Exercise

• Interesting programs

• Hot lunch (for a donation)

Transportation provided to and from the Senior Center.

Call 1-800-662-8330.

Catwaba Area Agency on Aging, 2051 Ebenezer Road, Suite B, Rock Hill.

