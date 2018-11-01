‘Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting’ Friday

Image courtesy of the Union County Chamber of Commerce The Union County Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting ceremony for the new Label Shopper store this Friday. Image courtesy of the Union County Chamber of Commerce The Union County Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting ceremony for the new Label Shopper store this Friday.

UNION — The new Label Shopper store in Union welcomed its first customers on October 20 and its opening will be celebrated this Friday with a “Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting” sponsored by the Union County Chamber of Commerce.

Located in the old Western Auto building in the Union Square Shopping Center, the Union Label Shopper store offers high quality items such as Men’s, Plus Size Women’s, Misses, and Juniors” clothing as well as home decor items, hats, scarves, shoes, and jewelry. The store employs a staff of 11 and is open Monday through Saturday.

The store’s opening will be celebrated this Friday at 11 a.m. when the Union County Chamber of Commerce hosts a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. Those attending will be able to enjoy refreshments and get a chance to win one of five $100 shopping sprees at the store.

(Persons who want to register for a chance at winning one of the shopping can sign up now to do so. There is a box set up just inside the store where customers can fill out forms sitting next to the box for a chance to win a shopping spree. The drawing for the shopping sprees will be held Friday and the winners announced at that time.)

Friday’s ribbon cutting ceremony is not the only special event taking place at Label Shopper next month. On Sunday, November 4, the store will hold a Family Event from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. during which everything in the store will be 25 percent off.

Label Shopper is a sister company to Peter Harris Clothes and buys and sells the highest quality clothing and accessories found in specialty and department stores for up to 70 percent off their original retail price.

According to its website (https://www.labelshopper.com) “Peter Harris Clothes was founded in 1970 by Peter Elitzer. While still in college, Peter searched the market for incredible off-price buys of top designer and brand name clothes and sold them out of a truck on the college campus as ‘Pete the Peddler.’ Continuing with that same commitment to quality and value, Peter Elitzer opened the very first Peter Harris Clothes store in 1970 in the town of Latham. Peter then expanded even further by creating our sister store, Label Shopper.”

The website states that “Peter Harris Clothes and Label Shopper buyers are professional ‘Label Shoppers.’ We know quality, the brands and fashion collections everyone from misses and juniors to men all love. Our retail buyers are always on the hunt for amazing buys of the latest styles from those designers and brand name fashions, keeping up with current trends. Peter Harris/Label Shopper buys and sells the highest quality clothing and accessories — the exact same fashions you find in specialty and department stores — but at Peter Harris and Label Shopper, we sell them for up to 70% off their original retail price. Each week, Peter Harris and Label Shopper stores get shipments of new arrivals of the latest fashion collections, the “treasures” you’re looking for.”

Label Shopper is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday from 12-5 p.m. For more information about the store call 864-466-9001.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

