Praying to nourish our relationship with God

Charles Warner | The Union Times Today is Halloween, the first holiday of the holiday season that began this month and will continue through the rest of this year and end on the first day of next year. Halloween is fun, with churches and other institutions and even whole communities sponsoring fun events like trunk-or-treat or fall festivals or parties for children and their families to enjoy, both before and on October 31. There’s even still some good old fashioned door-to-door trick-or-treating, that staple of Halloween fun. What we should remember, however, in all this Halloween fun, is to give thanks to God for the blessing of being able live in a community, in a country, where we can enjoy such innocent and wholesome fun that delights children and brings joy to us all. Furthermore, as we go through the holiday season, through Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, and, most especially, Christmas, and, finally, New Year’s Eve and Day, is to give thanks to God for blessing us with, first, the men and women who have defended our country and our freedom; the men and women who settled this land and built this great nation; most especially give thanks for the first and greatest of all Christmas gifts, the Lord Jesus Christ; and finally, for a new year with which to have a new beginning. All these, along with the innocent fun of Halloween, are blessings from God, and we should always remember that and give thanks for them. Happy Halloween.

Read Luke 10:38-42

Be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.

— Romans 12:2 (KJV)

PRAYER: Merciful God, help us to choose the better part which you have prepared in order to nourish our relationship with you. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Spending time alone with God equips me to serve others.

Charles Warner | The Union Times

Today is Halloween, the first holiday of the holiday season that began this month and will continue through the rest of this year and end on the first day of next year. Halloween is fun, with churches and other institutions and even whole communities sponsoring fun events like trunk-or-treat or fall festivals or parties for children and their families to enjoy, both before and on October 31. There’s even still some good old fashioned door-to-door trick-or-treating, that staple of Halloween fun. What we should remember, however, in all this Halloween fun, is to give thanks to God for the blessing of being able live in a community, in a country, where we can enjoy such innocent and wholesome fun that delights children and brings joy to us all. Furthermore, as we go through the holiday season, through Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, and, most especially, Christmas, and, finally, New Year’s Eve and Day, is to give thanks to God for blessing us with, first, the men and women who have defended our country and our freedom; the men and women who settled this land and built this great nation; most especially give thanks for the first and greatest of all Christmas gifts, the Lord Jesus Christ; and finally, for a new year with which to have a new beginning. All these, along with the innocent fun of Halloween, are blessings from God, and we should always remember that and give thanks for them. Happy Halloween.