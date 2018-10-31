Image courtesy of the Union County Arts Council “Circle Invoke” is one of the works of Greenville artist Jaclin “Jaidra” DuRant that will be on display at the USC Union Main Building starting November 5 as part of the “Silk Painting Exhibit” sponsored by the Union County Arts Council and the Union Rotary Club. Image courtesy of the Union County Arts Council “Circle Invoke” is one of the works of Greenville artist Jaclin “Jaidra” DuRant that will be on display at the USC Union Main Building starting November 5 as part of the “Silk Painting Exhibit” sponsored by the Union County Arts Council and the Union Rotary Club. Image courtesy of the Union County Arts Council The Union County Arts Council and the Union Rotary Club are sponsoring a “Silk Painting Exhibit” of the works of Greenville artist Jaclin “Jaidra” DuRant in the USC Union Main Building beginning November 5. A reception for the artist will be held there Friday, November 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. Image courtesy of the Union County Arts Council The Union County Arts Council and the Union Rotary Club are sponsoring a “Silk Painting Exhibit” of the works of Greenville artist Jaclin “Jaidra” DuRant in the USC Union Main Building beginning November 5. A reception for the artist will be held there Friday, November 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. Image courtesy of the Union County Arts Council Jaclin “Jaidra” DuRant is a Greenville artist whose work in a variety of mediums including silk reflects her interest in science, nature, art, and movement, especially dance. Her work will be on display at the USC Union Main Building beginning Monday, November. The exhibit, and a reception for DuRant on Friday, November 9, are being sponsored by the Union County Arts Council and the Union Rotary Club. Image courtesy of the Union County Arts Council Jaclin “Jaidra” DuRant is a Greenville artist whose work in a variety of mediums including silk reflects her interest in science, nature, art, and movement, especially dance. Her work will be on display at the USC Union Main Building beginning Monday, November. The exhibit, and a reception for DuRant on Friday, November 9, are being sponsored by the Union County Arts Council and the Union Rotary Club. Image courtesy of the Union County Arts Council “When We Dance” is one of the works of Greenville artist Jaclin “Jaidra” DuRant that will be on display at the USC Union Main Building starting November 5 as part of the “Silk Painting Exhibit” sponsored by the Union County Arts Council and the Union Rotary Club. Image courtesy of the Union County Arts Council “When We Dance” is one of the works of Greenville artist Jaclin “Jaidra” DuRant that will be on display at the USC Union Main Building starting November 5 as part of the “Silk Painting Exhibit” sponsored by the Union County Arts Council and the Union Rotary Club.

UNION — Works of “intricate simplicity” by a Greenville artist that combine and celebrate their creator’s interest in science, nature, art, and movement, especially dance, will be on display in an exhibit sponsored by the Union County Arts Council and the Union Rotary Club.

In a statement released this past week, Union County Arts Council (UCAC) Director Amber Ivey said that the UCAC and Rotary are hosting a “Silk Painting Exhibit” of the work of Greenville artist and businesswoman Jaclin “Jaidra” DuRant beginning Monday, November 5. Durant’s work will be on display in the USC Union Main Building and Ivey said a reception for Durant sponsored by the UCAC and the Rotary Club held there on Friday, November 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. She said the public is invited to view Durant’s work at USC Union and to attend the reception and meet the artist.

Jaclin “Jaidra” DuRant

DuRant is the owner of Naturally Inspired Art and Design (NIAD), a visual arts and dance business that “combines Jaidra’s love of science and nature with her compassion for art and movement.”

A native of South Carolina, DuRant “grew up roaming through the oak-hickory forests of the piedmont, splashing barefoot through the waves and marshes of the coast and camping in the foothills of the blue ridge mountains. She received her BS in Biology from the University of South Carolina, studied Entomology at UC Riverside, and completed her Master’s Degree in Conservation Ecology and Sustainable Development from the University of Georgia. Steeped in the sciences of the natural world, Jaidra spent most of her free time creating art and exploring her body’s natural movements through the art of transnational fusion dance.”

The announcement states that “Jaidra has termed her design philosophy ‘intricate simplicity.’ Her pieces draw on her experiences as a dancer, hiker, ecologist, henna artist, and amateur nature photographer. She loves to create art that is rich in detail and evocative of the seasons, the elements, movement, and emotion. Cross disciplinary study and wide range of technical skill allow her to develop unique fusion within her pieces. Jaidra has studied and worked in the arts of henna, stained glass, silk painting, charcoal, ceramics, mixed media, wire wrapping, illustration, writing, music, theatre, and dance for most of her life. Her current focus is fusion, exploring ways to incorporate multiple movement styles, storytelling, and visual imagery into single pieces of visual or performance art.”

The exhibit sponsored by the UCAC and Rotary features DuRant’s work with silk paint, a medium the press release states “Jaidra first started working with silk in 2007 in order to create dance props. A primarily self taught silk painter, Jaidra now works primarily in the serti-technique using water based resists along with silk paints, jacquard silk dyes, and acid dyes to create her silk paintings. The works on display in this show focus primarily on capturing the emotion and movement of dance through bright colors and simple figure studies based on dancers that inspire Jaidra.“

November At The UCAC

In addition to the Silk Painting Exhibit, the Union County is offering a number of acvitities and events in November including:

• Painting with Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.!

• Writers Group — Local Writers will meet Tuesday, November 13, at 6 p.m. Share your work with other talented authors and unleash your writing ability!

• Jam at Lunch — Do you have lunch plans? Join us Thursday, November 1, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.! Enjoy the musical talents of local members of our community while enjoying your lunch! Do you sing? Play? Feel free to join in!

• Monday Night Music — Are you looking for something new to do? Join us Monday, November 19 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

• Local Artists Showcase — The time has come for our annual Local Artists Showcase. This exhibit is open to all Union County residents! This is a chance for you to share your talent and provide the perfect Christmas gift for someone! All items will be available for purchase. Stop in any time to see the unique gifts that we have. We will be accepting paintings, photography, wood carving, pottery, hand made jewelry, scarves, blankets, dinnerware, glassware, ornaments, ect.

Delivery date is Monday, November 5 through Friday, November 9. Please contact Amber Ivey if you are interested in participating or have any questions.

• Christmas Paint Class — Join us as we create the perfect holiday painting! We will be using chalkboards to create this unique piece. Space is limited so please sign up early.

Sunday, December 2 at 2 p.m.

$20 members/$25 non members

For more information about the Union County Arts Council call 864-429-2817.

Exhibit showcases dance-inspired art

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

