Charging stations to be rebranded

UNION — Electric vehicles are a small but growing presence in the transportation systems of the 21st century and so are the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations that serve them.

There are Electric Vehicle Charging Stations at the City of Union Municipal Building, USC Union, and the Timken Sports Complex and they are all undergoing a “rebranding.”

Lockhart Power Company and the Union County Chamber of Commerce, in cooperation with the City of Union, Union County, and the Palmetto Clean Fuels Coalition will hold an “Official Rebranding” ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Electric Vehicle Charging Station at the Timken Sports Complex this Thursday (November 1) at 10 a.m.

In a press release issued Monday, the Palmetto Clean Fuels Coalition announced that with the rebranding, the City of Union and Union County will become “the first local governments in South Carolina to adopt the Plug in SC standardized Electric Vehicle (EV) signage and pavement markings.”

The press release states that the ribbon-cutting ceremony “will reveal the standardized signage and Plug in SC logo pavement markings adopted by the City and County of Union.”

Participating in the ceremony will be Lockhart Power COO Bryan Stone, Union County Supervisor Fran Hart, City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson, City of Union Utilities Director Joe Nichols, and Landon Masters from the Energy Office/PCF.

About Plug In SC

The press release describes Plug in SC as “an initiative of the SC Office of Regulatory Staff – Energy Office and is one of over 100 Department of Energy Clean Cities coalitions throughout the United States.” It states that as “a US Department of Energy Clean Cities Coalition, PCF promotes electric vehicles and other alternative fuels, mass transit, anti-idling, bicycling and pedestrian programs, and other petroleum-reducing initiatives” in South Carolina. It further states that PCF strives to help public and private entities, as well as individuals, lower fuel costs, improve air quality, and reduce petroleum consumption.“

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Rebranding.jpg