Opinions on United Way wanted

UNION COUNTY — What’s your opinion of the United Way? An Upstate research group wants to know and will be at the Spartanburg Community College Union Campus on Wednesday to hear from you.

In a statement released this past week, Janet W. Christy, President, Leverage & Development, LLC Fellow with USC Upstate Metropolitan Studies Institute (MSI), announced that the MSI “is conducting a public opinion study about United Way of the Piedmont. They have been in Union County collecting surveys at the (Union County Carnegie) Library and the YMCA. They will be at the Spartanburg Community College Union Campus on October 31 .

In addition to collecting surveys in person, Christy said that “MSI is also making the survey available online in order to get participation from as many Union County citizens as possible. The survey is available at www.uscupstate.edu/unitedway.”

Christy said that the survey “includes questions about how well the United Way is meeting the needs in the area, how easy it is to donate, and how they compare to other non-profit organizations. On average it takes less than 10 minutes to fill out the online survey.”

About MSI Of USC Upstate

MSI conducts all types of research, evaluations, assessments and analysis using statistics and/or public input. The MSI Staff and Research Fellows have extensive experience in needs assessments, community health studies, economic impact studies, community engagement projects, grant evaluations and other comprehensive studies.

About United Way Of The Piedmont

United Way of the Piedmont is a local nonprofit that fights for the education, financial stability, and health of every member of our community. Our mission is to connect, engage, and inspire people to transform our community. We are more than fundraisers. We forge unique partnerships, find new solutions to old problems, and mobilize the best resources by inspiring others to join the fight. We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to not just survive, but to thrive.

