Praying to put our trust in God

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Lord Jesus Christ said “I am the way and the truth and the life.” That’s the truth, the great eternal truth that should be at the foundation of our spiritual lives. Christ is the way, the truth, and the life and those who reject that great truth reject Christ and with their rejection lose any and all chance at life eternal. That’s because there is no other way to life eternal than through Jesus Christ and accepting Him as you Lord and Savior. This is the truth, the truth that has stood and will continue to stand the test of time and the attacks of all those who would deny the deity of Christ and even deny His very existence. This truth will stand because it is of God and what is of God will not be overthrown by man, nature, or time. It is the truth that predates creation itself and will still be true long after the last day, the day of judgment passes into eternity. It has stood and will continue to stand, but the question is, will you stand with the truth, with Christ, or will you not and fall by the wayside forever?

Read Deuteronomy 31:1-8

In you our ancestors put their trust; they trusted and you delivered them.

— Psalm 22:4 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear Father, help us to trust in your faithful promise to be with us in whatever life brings. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: In whatever life brings, I can trust God’s faithfulness.

