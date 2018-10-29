Wear blue and orange at FPES

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Fridays at Foster Park Elementary School are “Foster Park Friday” and everyone wears the school colors of orange and blue. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Fridays at Foster Park Elementary School are “Foster Park Friday” and everyone wears the school colors of orange and blue.

UNION — We’ve got spirit! Yes, we do! We’ve got spirit! How ‘bout you?

If you visit Foster Park Elementary School on a Friday, you may see an abundance of blue and orange. That’s because every Friday is “Foster Park Friday!”

On Fridays, faculty, staff, students, and even volunteers wear their school colors (blue and orange) to show their Eagle Pride! “Foster Park Friday” originated to emphasize a true TEAM atmosphere at Foster Park.

So, if you plan to visit Foster Park on a Friday, don’t forget to wear your blue and orange!

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Fridays at Foster Park Elementary School are "Foster Park Friday" and everyone wears the school colors of orange and blue.

