UNION — The students at Foster Park Elementary School were quite surprised upon their return from summer break to find a newly renovated school library complete with a brand new circulation desk and custom built bookshelves.

The library also now has several flexible seating options including pillows and bean bag chairs, which were purchased through a school fundraiser last year.

Students also enjoy many options during library center time, including puzzles, art, Legos, listening station, and laptop station.

