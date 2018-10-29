BES holds ‘Pies for Pastors’ event

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Buffalo Elementary School honored local ministers for their service to the community and the school's students with "Pies for Pastors" on September 26. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Buffalo Elementary School honored local ministers for their service to the community and the school's students with "Pies for Pastors" on September 26.

BUFFALO — At Buffalo Elementary School they served up “Pies for Pastor” to local minister in honor of their service to the community and the school.

Buffalo Elementary School welcomed leaders of local churches to school on Wednesday, September 26 to show appreciation for their service to our community and the impact they make on the lives of our students.

An assortment of pies, coffee, and juice were provided for their enjoyment.

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School

Buffalo Elementary School honored local ministers for their service to the community and the school’s students with "Pies for Pastors" on September 26. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_BES-Pies-for-Pastors.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School

Buffalo Elementary School honored local ministers for their service to the community and the school’s students with "Pies for Pastors" on September 26.

To honor ministers for serving the community