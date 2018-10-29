Standing hand in hand together

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School At Buffalo Elementary School on Wednesday, September 26, students, their parents, members of local churches, and community leaders took part in “See You at the Pole.” Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School At Buffalo Elementary School on Wednesday, September 26, students, their parents, members of local churches, and community leaders took part in “See You at the Pole.” Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students, their parents, members of local churches, and community leaders took part in “See You at the Pole” before the start of school on Wednesday, September 26. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students, their parents, members of local churches, and community leaders took part in “See You at the Pole” before the start of school on Wednesday, September 26.

BUFFALO — On Wednesday, September 26, 2018, Buffalo Elementary School participated in “See You at the Pole” before school.

Hand in hand, students were led by Pastor Josh Freeman.

Many leaders of local churches, parents, and community members joined the students, faculty, and staff in praying for our school and our community.

Buffalo Elementary School hosted “Pies for Pastors” following “See You at the Pole” in the cafeteria.

‘See You at the Pole’ at Buffalo Elementary