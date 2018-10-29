BES holds ‘Read with Me’ Night

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Parents read aloud to their children during Buffalo Elementary School’s “Read with Me” Title I Family Engagement Event. The event, which was held in the school’s cafeteria, emphasized the importance of parents not only listening to their children read aloud, but also reading aloud to them on a daily basis. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Parents read aloud to their children during Buffalo Elementary School’s “Read with Me” Title I Family Engagement Event. The event, which was held in the school’s cafeteria, emphasized the importance of parents not only listening to their children read aloud, but also reading aloud to them on a daily basis. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students and their parents read to each other during “Read with Me” at Buffalo Elementary School. The Title I Family Engagement Event was held to encourage parents to read aloud to their children each day in addition to listening to their children read aloud to them. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students and their parents read to each other during “Read with Me” at Buffalo Elementary School. The Title I Family Engagement Event was held to encourage parents to read aloud to their children each day in addition to listening to their children read aloud to them. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Parents reading aloud to their children was a big part of “Read with Me” Night at Buffalo Elementary School. The Title I Family Engagement Event was held to encourage parents to read aloud to their children on a daily basis and to make reading time an enjoyable, loving experience for the children. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Parents reading aloud to their children was a big part of “Read with Me” Night at Buffalo Elementary School. The Title I Family Engagement Event was held to encourage parents to read aloud to their children on a daily basis and to make reading time an enjoyable, loving experience for the children. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students taking part in Buffalo Elementary School’s “Read with Me” Title I Family Engagement Event had books read to them by their parents and favorite teachers. The event emphasized the importance of parents not only listening to their children read aloud, but also reading aloud to them on a daily basis. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students taking part in Buffalo Elementary School’s “Read with Me” Title I Family Engagement Event had books read to them by their parents and favorite teachers. The event emphasized the importance of parents not only listening to their children read aloud, but also reading aloud to them on a daily basis. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students read aloud to parents and parents read aloud to students during Buffalo Elementary School’s “Read with Me” Title I Family Engagement Event in September. Read aloud time was a big part of Read with Me Night which encouraged parents to read aloud to their children on a daily basis and making reading time with the children an enjoyable and loving experience. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students read aloud to parents and parents read aloud to students during Buffalo Elementary School’s “Read with Me” Title I Family Engagement Event in September. Read aloud time was a big part of Read with Me Night which encouraged parents to read aloud to their children on a daily basis and making reading time with the children an enjoyable and loving experience.

BUFFALO — Buffalo Elementary School hosted a Title I Family Engagement Event called “Read with Me” on Tuesday, September 18. All parents and students were invited to come for supper and then participate in reading time with their parents or their favorite teachers.

Reading Coach Melissa Wagner spoke about how important it was to not only to listen to their children read but also to read aloud to them daily.

Teacher Ashley Eller started the read aloud time with “Koala Lou,” a book written by Mem Fox. She modeled how important it was to have inflection and expression while reading any book. Mem Fox’s 10 Read-Aloud Commandments were also shared with parents.

A shared joy of reading by parents and children was emphasized. It does not matter how many times a book is read to a child as long as the child enjoys it.

Another point taken from Mem Fox’s list was reading should not be a tense time with children. Reading time should be a time when the child feels loved and talks with the parent about each book.

The cafeteria was set up with baskets of books so parents and children could pick whatever book they wanted to share. In addition, parents had the opportunity to ask teachers for tips on how to help their children read.

Teachers floated throughout the cafeteria to read to children or parents as asked. A favorite reader of the night was our new Assistant Principal, Mr. Pendergrass. The kids surrounded him as he read book after book.

Our community agrees that reading is a fundamental skill all our students need to succeed. Read with Me Night was a great time to energize both parents and children about reading at home.

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Parents read aloud to their children during Buffalo Elementary School’s “Read with Me” Title I Family Engagement Event. The event, which was held in the school’s cafeteria, emphasized the importance of parents not only listening to their children read aloud, but also reading aloud to them on a daily basis. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_I-Read-With-Me-Night-1.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Parents read aloud to their children during Buffalo Elementary School’s “Read with Me” Title I Family Engagement Event. The event, which was held in the school’s cafeteria, emphasized the importance of parents not only listening to their children read aloud, but also reading aloud to them on a daily basis. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students and their parents read to each other during “Read with Me” at Buffalo Elementary School. The Title I Family Engagement Event was held to encourage parents to read aloud to their children each day in addition to listening to their children read aloud to them. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_I-Read-With-Me-Night-2.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students and their parents read to each other during “Read with Me” at Buffalo Elementary School. The Title I Family Engagement Event was held to encourage parents to read aloud to their children each day in addition to listening to their children read aloud to them. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Parents reading aloud to their children was a big part of “Read with Me” Night at Buffalo Elementary School. The Title I Family Engagement Event was held to encourage parents to read aloud to their children on a daily basis and to make reading time an enjoyable, loving experience for the children. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_I-Read-With-Me-Night-3.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Parents reading aloud to their children was a big part of “Read with Me” Night at Buffalo Elementary School. The Title I Family Engagement Event was held to encourage parents to read aloud to their children on a daily basis and to make reading time an enjoyable, loving experience for the children. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students taking part in Buffalo Elementary School’s “Read with Me” Title I Family Engagement Event had books read to them by their parents and favorite teachers. The event emphasized the importance of parents not only listening to their children read aloud, but also reading aloud to them on a daily basis. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_I-Read-With-Me-Night-4.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students taking part in Buffalo Elementary School’s “Read with Me” Title I Family Engagement Event had books read to them by their parents and favorite teachers. The event emphasized the importance of parents not only listening to their children read aloud, but also reading aloud to them on a daily basis. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students read aloud to parents and parents read aloud to students during Buffalo Elementary School’s “Read with Me” Title I Family Engagement Event in September. Read aloud time was a big part of Read with Me Night which encouraged parents to read aloud to their children on a daily basis and making reading time with the children an enjoyable and loving experience. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_I-Read-With-Me-Night-5.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students read aloud to parents and parents read aloud to students during Buffalo Elementary School’s “Read with Me” Title I Family Engagement Event in September. Read aloud time was a big part of Read with Me Night which encouraged parents to read aloud to their children on a daily basis and making reading time with the children an enjoyable and loving experience.

