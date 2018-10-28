Timken Foundation awards $30,000

Photo courtesy of the Union County Career and Technology Center The Machine Tool Program at the Union County Career and Technology Center received a $30,000 grant from the Timken Foundation of Canton, Ohio this past Monday. The program will use the grant to purchase new equipment. Pictured are Jonathan Waller, Plant Manager at the Tyger River Plant; Kimberly Jones, Director of the Union County Career & Technology Center; and Brad Whelchel, Machine Tool Instructor. Photo courtesy of the Union County Career and Technology Center The Machine Tool Program at the Union County Career and Technology Center received a $30,000 grant from the Timken Foundation of Canton, Ohio this past Monday. The program will use the grant to purchase new equipment. Pictured are Jonathan Waller, Plant Manager at the Tyger River Plant; Kimberly Jones, Director of the Union County Career & Technology Center; and Brad Whelchel, Machine Tool Instructor.

UNION COUNTY — The manufacturing industry needs trained workers and a program at the Union County Career and Technology Center that helps fill that need got a boost recently thanks to a $30,000 grant from the Timken Foundation of Canton, Ohio.

The $30,000 check was presented Monday by Timken Tyger River Plant Manager Jonathan Waller to Union County Career and Technology Center (UCC&TC) Director Kimberly Jones and Machine Tool Instructor Brad Whelchel.

Jones said that the grant will help the UCC&TC’s Machine Tool Program prepare students to work in the manufacturing industry which she said is growing in Union County and across South Carolina and needs trained workers ready to fill both the new jobs being created and the existing ones being vacated by retirement.

“There’s been a big push for manufacturing in this state, it has been a big rebound,” Jones said. “The manufacturing industry is looking for these students to fill their needs for additional workers for their increasing production. Also, their current workforce is nearing retirement and so they need workers to fill these jobs and the ones being created.”

Whelchel said that there are approximately 50 students currently enrolled in the Machine Tool Program in which they learn the various aspects of manufacturing to prepare them for the manufacturing workplace. He said the student taught about “running lathes, milling machines, drill presses. You learn various manufacturing tools. You learn how to do precision measurement. You learn life skills. We try to teach employability skills (and) to be mature.”

As for what the Timken Foundation grant will be used for, Whelchel said “we plan on buying measuring tools, safety items, and ergonomic items. We’re going to get computers and MasterCam software.”

Jones thanked the Timken Foundation for the grant and the Timken Tyger River Plant for its continuing support of the Union County Career and Technology Center.

“We are certainly appreciative of the support Timken has given our program,” Jones said.

More Than $2 million

The $30,000 grant to the UCC&TC’s Machine Tool Program is the latest award the Timken Foundation has made to projects and institutions in Union County since the Timken Company purchased the Tyger River Plant in 2003. In the 15 years since, the Timken Foundation has supported projects in Union County with grants in excess of $2 million including:

• $75,000 awarded to Union County for the purchase of a generator for the Union County EMS.

• $135,000 to the Spartanburg Community College Union County Campus for the purchase of equipment for its Mechatronics class.

• $45,000 to the City of Union for the purchase of furnishings for Main Street Junction.

• $75,000 for the Miracle League of Union County to help fund the construction of the League’s all-inclusive playground at the Timken Sports Complex.

• $25,000 to the Miracle League of Union County to modify the League’s ball field at the Timken Sports Complex to allow disabled children and adults play baseball there.

• $70,000 to the Union County Carnegie Library to help fund the restoration, renovation, upgrade and expansion of the library.

Other local institutions and organizations that have received grants from the Foundation over the years are the Bonham and Buffalo fire departments, Union County Arts Council, Salvation Army, Union County School District, Union County Stadium, and the Cross Keys House.

The Timken Company employs nearly 300 associates at its Tyger River Plant (260) at 408 Industrial Park Road, Union, and its Carolina Service Center (29) at 7 LSP Road, Union.

About The Timken Foundation

The Timken Foundation of Canton was formed by members of the Timken family in 1934. With the growth of The Timken Company, the number of communities of interest to the Foundation has grown substantially over the years. By 1940, the Foundation had disbursed approximately $1.5 million. By the end of 1984, the total had surpassed $80 million. And, by the end of 2004, the total had grown to over $235 million. Primary consideration is given to capital projects and the focus remains on Timken Company plant communities. The original Articles of Incorporation of the Timken Foundation of Canton state in part “The exclusive purpose for which the corporation is formed is to promote the well-being of mankind throughout the United States…” The number of communities of interest to the Foundation has grown substantially over the years and now includes communities outside of the United States.

By Charles Warner

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

