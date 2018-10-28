Airport needs letters of support

Photo courtesy of Union County Airport The runway of the Union County Airport is currently 3,500 feet in length, too short for corporate aircraft of potential new businesses and industries to land on. The airport is looking to lengthen the runway to 5,000 feet to accommodate those aircraft and, together with the Union County Chamber of Commerce, is seeking the support of local businesses to make that expansion a reality. Photo courtesy of Union County Airport The runway of the Union County Airport is currently 3,500 feet in length, too short for corporate aircraft of potential new businesses and industries to land on. The airport is looking to lengthen the runway to 5,000 feet to accommodate those aircraft and, together with the Union County Chamber of Commerce, is seeking the support of local businesses to make that expansion a reality.

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Airport has two problems that can only be addressed by lengthening its runway to 5,000 feet and its needs the support of the local business community to get it done.

In a letter to local businesses, Union County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jami D. Trammell announced that the airport “is looking for your support. Airport staff and management are currently pursuing an additional runway expansion. This expansion would take the runway to 5,000 feet thus accommodating corporate aircraft.”

Trammell writes that Union County “is beginning to grow and thrive, and here at the Union County Chamber of Commerce we are certain that this expansion will continue to advance our marketability externally among potential retail and industrial prospects.”

In order to achieve that, Trammell writes that “we are asking that the local business community lock arms with us and voice your support for this potential expansion. One way that you can do this effectively is by writing a letter of support, much like this one expressing the need and how this could positively impact Union County and your business.”

Union County Airport Director Ronnie Wade said that the airport has two problems that can only be addressed by lengthening its runway to 5,000 feet, problems that he said make the county less attractive to new business and industry.

“There are two issues that we have to address and they can only be addressed by expanding the runway,” Wade said. “The first is insurance. Corporate aircraft have to have a 5,000 foot runway in order to be insured to fly in an out of an airport. We have only 3,500 feet of runway and so corporate aircraft cannot land and take off from here and be insured.

“This prevents many companies from flying in here,” he said. “Even the governor’s corporate plane has to have 5,000 feet.”

The second issue that Wade says can only be addressed through the lengthening of the runway is convenience.

“Companies that can’t fly in to our airport have to land in Spartanburg where they have a 5,000 foot runway,” Wade said. “Then they have to commute by car to Union County and back. This makes coming here inconvenient for them and makes us less attractive to new business and industry.

“It’s what would happen if we took a mile out of 176,” he said. “That would make us less attractive and less competitive.”

Wade said he needs the letters of support from local businesses to help secure funding for lengthening the runway.

“I need letters of support from the businesses here saying we need this expansion,” Wade said. “We’re filing them with the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and our consulting firm. When you apply for the funding they want to see justification, they want to see community support. That’s what these letters will show and help us get that funding.”

Businesses may email their letters of support to [email protected] or mail them to Ron Wade, Airport Manager Union County Airport, 198 Airport Road Union, South Carolina 29379.

To lengthen runway to 5,000 feet

By Charles Warner

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

