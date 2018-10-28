A great tradition continues

Charles Warner | The Union Daily Times This sign on the wall at Augsburg Lutheran Church, 151 Connector Road, Union, during the first Veterans Day Breakfast at the church in 2015 sums up what America owes its veterans. As they have since 2015, the Ladies of Augsburg Lutheran Church will serve breakfast to the veterans of Union County on Friday, November 9 at 8 a.m. Charles Warner | The Union Daily Times This sign on the wall at Augsburg Lutheran Church, 151 Connector Road, Union, during the first Veterans Day Breakfast at the church in 2015 sums up what America owes its veterans. As they have since 2015, the Ladies of Augsburg Lutheran Church will serve breakfast to the veterans of Union County on Friday, November 9 at 8 a.m.

UNION — They put on the uniforms of the Armed Forces of the United States of America to serve their country in both war and in peace and keep their fellow Americans safe and free and so it is more than right that the veterans of Union County be honored for their service and sacrifice.

Sunday, November 11 is Veterans Day, the day set aside to honor America’s veterans. It’s a day taken very seriously in Union County which has a long and proud tradition of honoring its sons and daughters who have served in America’s armed forces in peacetime and/or in war.

That tradition includes the Veterans Day Parade down Main Street in downtown Union in which the county’s veterans march down the street accompanied by marching bands and active duty personnel driving military vehicles. This is followed a by another tradition, the Veterans Day Program at the Veterans Memorial that includes music, speeches, and recognition of the community’s veterans, the sacrifices they have made to serve their country, and their families and the sacrifices they made to support their loved ones in uniform.

In 2015, those traditions were joined by a new tradition when the Ladies of Augsburg Lutheran Church cooked and served their first Veterans Day Breakfast to the veterans of Union County. The ladies have continued cooking and serving the breakfasts to local veterans in the years since, including 2017 when they served breakfast to 72 veterans in the church’s social hall.

That tradition will continue on Friday, November 9, at 8 a.m. when the ladies of the church will again cook and serve breakfast to all local veterans who are invited to come and enjoy the meal and a time of fellowship.

It’s a great tradition and a wonderful way to honor the veterans of Union County and the ladies of Augsburg Lutheran Church are to be commended for doing their part in helping the community honor those men and women who can never be thanked enough for their service and sacrifice to America and the cause of freedom.

Charles Warner | The Union Daily Times This sign on the wall at Augsburg Lutheran Church, 151 Connector Road, Union, during the first Veterans Day Breakfast at the church in 2015 sums up what America owes its veterans. As they have since 2015, the Ladies of Augsburg Lutheran Church will serve breakfast to the veterans of Union County on Friday, November 9 at 8 a.m. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_web1_IMG_0002Augsburg-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Daily Times This sign on the wall at Augsburg Lutheran Church, 151 Connector Road, Union, during the first Veterans Day Breakfast at the church in 2015 sums up what America owes its veterans. As they have since 2015, the Ladies of Augsburg Lutheran Church will serve breakfast to the veterans of Union County on Friday, November 9 at 8 a.m.

Veterans Day Breakfast November 9

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached 864-762-4090.