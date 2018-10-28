Gearing up to help the needy

Courtesy image The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties will kick off its Angel Tree Program and its Red Kettle Campaign on Friday, November 9, at 5:30 p.m. in the Food Court of Westgate Mall in Spartanburg. The Salvation Army is also asking for the donation of portable heaters for distribution to the needy of Spartanburg and Union counties. Courtesy image The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties will kick off its Angel Tree Program and its Red Kettle Campaign on Friday, November 9, at 5:30 p.m. in the Food Court of Westgate Mall in Spartanburg. The Salvation Army is also asking for the donation of portable heaters for distribution to the needy of Spartanburg and Union counties. Courtesy image The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties will kick off its Angel Tree Program and its Red Kettle Campaign on Friday, November 9, at 5:30 p.m. in the Food Court of Westgate Mall in Spartanburg. The Salvation Army will have training for bell ringers on Monday, November 5, from 2-5 p.m. at The Salvation Army Community Center at 40 Foster Street in Spartanburg. Courtesy image The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties will kick off its Angel Tree Program and its Red Kettle Campaign on Friday, November 9, at 5:30 p.m. in the Food Court of Westgate Mall in Spartanburg. The Salvation Army will have training for bell ringers on Monday, November 5, from 2-5 p.m. at The Salvation Army Community Center at 40 Foster Street in Spartanburg.

UNION COUNTY — The kick off for its Angel Tree Program and its Red Kettle Campaign, requesting donations of portable heaters, and training volunteers to properly ring its bells are what the Salvation Army is doing as its gears up for the Christmas season.

Angel Tree

In a statement released this past week, the Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties announced that it will kick off their Angel Tree Program Friday, November 9 at 5:30 p.m. in the Food Court of Westgate Mall in Spartanburg.

“We encourage individuals, families, businesses and organizations to sponsor one or more of the 1,830 children who signed up for the program this year. In 2017, the Angel Tree program provided gifts to 2,478 children in Spartanburg and Union counties.”

“Angels can be picked up at the Angel Tree in the Food Court of Westgate Mall in Spartanburg, The Salvation Army Family Store in Union, located at 215 South Mountain Street, or The Salvation Army Administrative Office, located at 1529 John B. White Sr. Boulevard in Spartanburg. The deadline to return gifts is Monday, December 10.”

The press release states that “gifts will be distributed on Monday December 17, 2018 in Spartanburg from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and in Union on December 18, 2018 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

For more information, contact Lt. Katie Tate at The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties at 864-576-6670.

Portable Heaters

Another press release issued this past week asks “how do you choose between heating your home or feeding your family? For many in Spartanburg and Union counties, the arrival of colder weather means just that…higher utility bills that often break an already tight family budget.”

The press release states that the Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties is asking the community to help ease the burden by donating new portable heaters.

“A portable heater can be a life saver for many,” Lt. Howard Tate, Corp Officer, said. “It can bridge the gap — helping families to warm hearts as well as homes.”

The press release states that “individuals and organizations are encouraged to drop off new portable heaters to The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties during regular business hours.

For more information, contact Lt. Howard Tate at The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties at 864-576-6670.

Red Kettle Campaign

At the same time it kicks off its Angel Tree Program, The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Unions Counties will also kick off its 2018 Red Kettle Campaign at the Westgate Mall Food Court on November 9 at 5:30 p.m. The kick off will feature the Abner Creek Academy Honor Chorus from the District Five Schools of Spartanburg County.

The press release announcing the kick off states that in 2017, The Salvation Army “raised more than $106,000 to assist over 2,700 families throughout the year. Last year, donors to the Salvation Army Angel Tree program provided Christmas gifts to 2,478 children in Spartanburg and Union Counties.“

For more information, contact Lt. Katie Tate at The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties at 864-576-6670.

Bell Ringing Training

Did you know there’s a right way to ring a Salvation Army bell?

If you don’t and you want to learn and help The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties this Christmas Season then “come learn the finer points of bell ringing as we train Salvation Army Bell Ringers for the upcoming season on Monday, November 5, 2018 from 2-5 p.m. at The Salvation Army Community Center. The Center is located at 40 Foster Street in Spartanburg.”

The press release states that “some of our top bell ringers are back to help us this season, along with some new faces. We’re sure our veteran ringers have some stories to tell!

It states that “Red Kettle season kicks off November 9 at 5:30 p.m. at the Westgate Mall Food Court in Spartanburg. Look for Red Kettles throughout Spartanburg and Union counties through Monday, December 24, 2018.”

For more information, contact Lt. Howard Tate at The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties at 864-576-6670.

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

