We should always pursue peace

Do you struggle with depressing or frustrated thoughts? Do you feel down at times and find it impossible to just “snap out of it?” Have you been looking for peace and joy, only to conclude it must not want to be found?

Well, don’t give up. It’s there. It really doesn’t matter if it wants to remain in the shadows or not.

David wrote in the 34th Psalm, “14 Depart from evil, and do good; seek peace, and pursue it.” We often feel that peace should just come natural to a child of God, however, it doesn’t keep a permanent dwelling within us without effort on our part. David goes on to write in the following verses, “17 The righteous cry, and the LORD heareth, and delivereth them out of all their troubles. 18 The LORD is nigh unto them that are of a broken heart; and saveth such as be of a contrite spirit. 19 Many are the afflictions of the righteous: but the LORD delivereth him out of them all.”

We know that we will struggle in this world because it is not a perfect place. Just because we have peace today, does not mean it will be present tomorrow. However, it is ours to possess if we will continue to pursue it! Jesus paid our debt and the benefits are free for the taking.

We must remind ourselves that, “the Lord is nigh unto them that are of a broken heart” and he will deliver you… just keep seeking it! Just because you feel down or depressed, does not mean you have been abandoned — it means you are human! It would be great if we could escape every trouble, sorrow, pain, failure, and loss that occurs in this world. Wow, how wonderful would that be? However, that is not reality, nor did Jesus ever say it would be. But He did say we could have the peace of God that is able to guard our hearts and minds if we would trust in Him. (Phil 4:7)

We must make an effort at peacemaking if we want to experience peace. We cannot be contentious and argumentative and expect God’s peace to flow through us freely. As David said, “Depart from evil, and do good.” We must not jump over this part of the verse and hope peace floods through us like a mighty moving wind. We must work each day at living in harmony with others. This is how we pursue peace, by actively engaging in it.

Be encouraged today and tap into your source of power for joy and peace that is in Christ Jesus. If you don’t feel peace right now… then pursue it! It is there! Daily frustrations will wear us down and that can make us feel like God is a million miles away. That is why it is so important to know His Word — so we can know His promises! He is near. He hears your cry. He will deliver you. He will supply your needs. He will bring you peace.

I pray, “Lord, forgive me when I think that you have gone away from me. I know, based on Your Word, that You hear my every prayer. Give me the peace I need this day to overcome frustration and depression. Teach me to correctly pursue peace and have peaceful relationships with those around me. In Jesus’ name I pray, amen.”

By Cathleen Cathcart Contributing Columnist

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

