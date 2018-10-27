Praying to honor Jesus by caring for others

Charles Warner | The Union Times When Christ was in the wilderness after being baptized by John the Baptist, He was tempted three times by the Devil. The second temptation took the form of an offer by the Devil to give Christ all the kingdoms of the world if He would worship him. Christ refused the offer, telling the Devil that only God is to be worshiped. The rejection of the Devil’s offer of earthly power is a lesson we should all take to heart because while it seems good on the surface, acceptance comes with a horrible and eternal price. The truth is that when he makes an offer to give us something alluring, the Devil is seeking to trick us into following him into rebellion against God and therefore into eternal damnation. Whatever forms they may take, the kingdoms of this world do not last, passing into and out of existence within less than a twinkling in the eye of God. Furthermore, when they pass from this world, those who have accepted the Devil’s offer not only lose the earthly things he gave them, they find they have been tricked and robbed of eternity with Christ in Heaven. Instead, they must suffer the fate of the Devil, joining him in the lake of fire at the end of time for all eternity. Not much of a treat, is it?

Read Matthew 2:13-15

I was hungry and you gave me food to eat. I was thirsty and you gave me a drink. I was a stranger and you welcomed me.

— Matthew 25:35 (CEB)

PRAYER: God of peace, keep us ever mindful of Jesus’ teachings and that when we care for others, we honor Him. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: How open are my arms to God’s people seeking refuge?

Charles Warner | The Union Times When Christ was in the wilderness after being baptized by John the Baptist, He was tempted three times by the Devil. The second temptation took the form of an offer by the Devil to give Christ all the kingdoms of the world if He would worship him. Christ refused the offer, telling the Devil that only God is to be worshiped. The rejection of the Devil’s offer of earthly power is a lesson we should all take to heart because while it seems good on the surface, acceptance comes with a horrible and eternal price. The truth is that when he makes an offer to give us something alluring, the Devil is seeking to trick us into following him into rebellion against God and therefore into eternal damnation. Whatever forms they may take, the kingdoms of this world do not last, passing into and out of existence within less than a twinkling in the eye of God. Furthermore, when they pass from this world, those who have accepted the Devil’s offer not only lose the earthly things he gave them, they find they have been tricked and robbed of eternity with Christ in Heaven. Instead, they must suffer the fate of the Devil, joining him in the lake of fire at the end of time for all eternity. Not much of a treat, is it?