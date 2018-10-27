South State Bank donates $1,000

Charles Warner | The Union Times Emily Sherman Dean (second from right), Director of Branch Sales and Senior Vice President for South State Bank, and Emma Garner (right), Vice President and Branch Manager for South State Bank’s Union Branch, present a check for $1,000 to Barbara Holley (second from left), Chairperson for Union County Meals on Wheels, and Kathy Stepp (left), Vice Chairperson for Union County Meals on Wheels. Charles Warner | The Union Times Emily Sherman Dean (second from right), Director of Branch Sales and Senior Vice President for South State Bank, and Emma Garner (right), Vice President and Branch Manager for South State Bank’s Union Branch, present a check for $1,000 to Barbara Holley (second from left), Chairperson for Union County Meals on Wheels, and Kathy Stepp (left), Vice Chairperson for Union County Meals on Wheels.

BUFFALO — The meals Union County Meals on Wheels delivers to the needy of Buffalo and Union are prepared at Midway BBQ so it was more than appropriate that the restaurant served as the site for the presentation of a $1,000 donation to the group by South State Bank.

A check for $1,000 was presented Monday morning (October 22) to Meals on Wheels volunteers who were in the process of collecting the meals prepared by the Midway BBQ staff and delivering them to the group’s clients in Union and Buffalo.

The check was presented by South State Bank Senior Vice President and Director of Branch Sales Emily Sherman Dean and Vice President and Union Branch Manager Emma Garner.

“It’s important for us to give back to the communities where we have branches and where our customers live and work,” Dean said. “We chose Meals on Wheels because it is a very worthy organization that takes care of individuals in the community.”

Meals on Wheels Chairperson Barbara Holley and Vice Chairperson Kathy Stepp accepted the donation on behalf of their group with Stepp pointing out that it will help them pay for the meals they get from Midway BBQ.

“Our bill here is around four thousand to five thousand dollars a month, so this will take care of a week, that’s over 300 meals,” Stepp said. “Every little bit helps so we’re just grateful that Emma Garner put in for this with South State.”

Meals on Wheels is an all-volunteer group that relies on private donations and fundraising events to enable it to achieve its goal of serving one hot meal a day five days a week to needy persons who have applied for the services of the group and met it’s needs criteria. The volunteers deliver meals along 9 routes in the Union and Buffalo communities serving approximately 70 people a day.

The group uses 99 percent of its budget to purchase the meals it delivers with the rest used for mailing and postage.

For more information about Meals on Wheels, the services it provides, its upcoming fundraisers, and/or to make a contribution in support of its efforts call 864-427-1598 or go online at www.mealsonwheelsunionsc.com.

South State Bank

The Union branch of South State Bank is located at 502 North Duncan Bypass, Union.

Its lobby is open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m-5 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Its drive-thru is open Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

For more information about the Duncan Bypass branch of South State Bank and the services it provides call 864-429-1890.

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

