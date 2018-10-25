‘Spooky fun for all’ this Saturday

Image courtesy of the Town of Carlisle The Town of Carlisle will hold its “3rd Annual Pre-Halloween Festival” Saturday, October 27, from 5-7 p.m. at the Carlisle Town Hall. Image courtesy of the Town of Carlisle The Town of Carlisle will hold its “3rd Annual Pre-Halloween Festival” Saturday, October 27, from 5-7 p.m. at the Carlisle Town Hall.

CARLISLE — Next Wednesday is Halloween, the day of ghosts, goblins, and ghouls but the Town of Carlisle is getting a head start on the day by offering some “spooky” fun this Saturday.

The town will hold its “3rd Annual Pre-Halloween Festival” on Saturday (October 27) from 5-7 p.m. at the Carlisle Town Hall.

A flyer publicizing the event states that there will be “games, prizes, candy, hot dogs, and spooky fun for all.”

Mayor Mary Ferguson-Glenn said that the idea for the Pre-Halloween Festival was suggested by Carlisle resident Carrie Taylor.

“She came up with the idea, and we, of course, pledged our support,” Ferguson-Glenn said Wednesday. “It’s gone very well over the past two years. The kids love it, dressing up in their costumes. We have games for the kids to play, and we give out little prizes and candy.”

Ferguson-Glenn said Taylor also came up with the idea for the recent Breast Cancer Celebration of Hope program hosted at the town hall.

“That was a very good program, our guest speaker was Jamie Lawson from Healing Springs, and she gave a powerful presentation which was well received by those in attendance,” Ferguson-Glenn said. “She (Taylor) is a great citizen to have in our community. She’s very involved in community affairs.”

For more information about Carlisle’s Third Annual Pre-Halloween Festival call the Carlisle Town Hall at 864-427-1505.

At Carlisle’s ‘Pre-Halloween Festival’

