Praying to seek Jesus’ way every day

Charles Warner | The Union Times 6 Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. — John 14:6 (KJV)

Read John 14:1-14

Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life.”

— John 14:6 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear Lord Jesus, help us to seek your way every day. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Jesus assures me that there is a way forward.