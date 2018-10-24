Label Shopper opens its doors

Charles Warner | The Union Times Within minutes of its opening Saturday morning, shoppers were checking out the merchandise and making selections for purchase at the new Label Shopper store in Union. Charles Warner | The Union Times Within minutes of its opening Saturday morning, shoppers were checking out the merchandise and making selections for purchase at the new Label Shopper store in Union. Charles Warner | The Union Times The racks at the new Label Shopper store were full when it opened its doors Saturday morning, giving Union County residents the opportunity to shop for great bargains. Charles Warner | The Union Times The racks at the new Label Shopper store were full when it opened its doors Saturday morning, giving Union County residents the opportunity to shop for great bargains. Charles Warner | The Union Times Customers were checking out the merchandise for sale at the new Label Shopper store which opened its doors for the first time Saturday morning. Charles Warner | The Union Times Customers were checking out the merchandise for sale at the new Label Shopper store which opened its doors for the first time Saturday morning. Charles Warner | The Union Times The new Label Shopper store is located in the old Western Auto Building in the Union Square Shopping Center. The store, which opened its doors for the first time Saturday morning, offers shoppers high quality clothes and accessories at dramatically reduced prices. Charles Warner | The Union Times The new Label Shopper store is located in the old Western Auto Building in the Union Square Shopping Center. The store, which opened its doors for the first time Saturday morning, offers shoppers high quality clothes and accessories at dramatically reduced prices.

UNION — “Welcome to Label Shopper” is the first thing customers hear when they enter the store which offers high quality clothing and accessories for less than a third of what they would cost elsewhere.

Located in the old Western Auto Store in the Union Square Shopping Center, Label Shopper opened its doors for the first time Saturday morning. The customers who arrived found a staff that not only welcomed them as they entered, but were also hard at work, constantly moving about the store, keeping the racks and shelves fully stocked, and ready at a moment’s notice to assist any and all shoppers who might need their assistance.

“We have eleven staff members and they are always working,” Manager Jada Rice said. “They are always roaming the store, constantly stocking, helping customers, making sure everything is neat. There’s always something that needs doing. There’s no time to just be standing around.”

That was certainly the case this past weekend as Rice said that Saturday “was really busy” and that on Sunday there was “a steady flow of customers” coming in to shop for high quality clothes and accessories at bargain prices.

Label Shopper is a sister company to Peter Harris Clothes and buys and sells the highest quality clothing and accessories found in specialty and department stores for up to 70 percent off their original retail price.

According to its website (https://www.labelshopper.com) “Peter Harris Clothes was founded in 1970 by Peter Elitzer. While still in college, Peter searched the market for incredible off-price buys of top designer and brand name clothes and sold them out of a truck on the college campus as ‘Pete the Peddler.’ Continuing with that same commitment to quality and value, Peter Elitzer opened the very first Peter Harris Clothes store in 1970 in the town of Latham. Peter then expanded even further by creating our sister store, Label Shopper.”

The website states that “Peter Harris Clothes and Label Shopper buyers are professional ‘Label Shoppers.’ We know quality, the brands and fashion collections everyone from misses and juniors to men all love. Our retail buyers are always on the hunt for amazing buys of the latest styles from those designers and brand name fashions, keeping up with current trends. Peter Harris/Label Shopper buys and sells the highest quality clothing and accessories — the exact same fashions you find in specialty and department stores — but at Peter Harris and Label Shopper, we sell them for up to 70% off their original retail price. Each week, Peter Harris and Label Shopper stores get shipments of new arrivals of the latest fashion collections, the “treasures” you’re looking for.”

Like its fellow Label Shopper stores, the Union Label Shopper offers plenty of those “treasures” customers are looking for.

Rice said the store carries “Men’s, Plus Size Women’s, Misses, and Juniors” clothing as well as home decor items, hats, scarves, shoes, jewelry “and so much more.”

Furthermore, Rice said that in November the store will have a special event where its prices are even lower.

“On November 4, we will have a Family Event,” Rice said. “From 10 a.m.-6 p.m. everything in the store will be twenty-five percent off.”

In addition to finding a busy and attentive staff and high quality merchandise at bargain prices, customers who visit Label Shopper will have the chance to win a $100 shopping spree at the store. There is a box set up just inside the door and customers can fill out forms sitting next to the box for the chance to be one of the lucky people to have their name drawn and win one of the five shopping sprees being offered.

“On November 2 we will have the drawing for five shopping sprees,” Rice said. “The winners will be announced at that time and will receive $100 apiece.”

Label Shopper is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday from 12-5 p.m. For more information about the store call 864-466-9001.

Store offers high quality at bargain prices

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

