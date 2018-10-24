‘Caravan of Goods’ November 10

Image courtesy of the Union County Museum The Union County Historical Society and the Union County Museum will host “Caravan of Goods” on Saturday, November 10 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Union. Image courtesy of the Union County Museum The Union County Historical Society and the Union County Museum will host “Caravan of Goods” on Saturday, November 10 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Union.

UNION — If you have merchandise you would like to sell as part of the “Caravan of Goods” in November you have until this Friday to sign up to do so.

Sponsored by the Union County Historical Society and the Union County Museum, Caravan of Goods will be held on Main Street in downtown Union on Saturday, November 10 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

A flyer publicizing the event states it will be “open to all sellers of goods, crafts, food items, jewelry, artisans, dealers, house goods, whatever you have to sell.”

The cost of participating in the Caravan of Goods is $20 per space and those participating must be able to provide their own table or tent.

The deadline for sellers to register for the Caravan is this Friday (October 26) as the flyer states that no spaces will be sold after that day.

Sellers must register in person at the Union County Museum, 127 West Main Street, Union. The museum is open this Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

In the event of rain on November 10, the flyer states the Caravan will be rescheduled.

For more information about the Caravan of Goods call 864-429-5081 or 864-494-6663.

Registration deadline this Friday

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

