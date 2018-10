Woodforest holds ‘Fall Appreciation Cookout’

Charles Warner | The Union Times Stacey Ortega, Branch Manager for Woodforest National Bank at Walmart, mans the grill during the “Fall Appreciation Cookout” held at the branch on Thursday, October 18. The cookout was held by the branch in appreciation of its retail partners at the store and the public which patronizes both the store and the bank. Those who attended the cookout got a drink, a bag of potato chips, and a hot dog. Charles Warner | The Union Times Stacey Ortega, Branch Manager for Woodforest National Bank at Walmart, mans the grill during the “Fall Appreciation Cookout” held at the branch on Thursday, October 18. The cookout was held by the branch in appreciation of its retail partners at the store and the public which patronizes both the store and the bank. Those who attended the cookout got a drink, a bag of potato chips, and a hot dog.

DSN Board Meeting

The Union County Disabilities and Special Needs Board of Directors will have their monthly meeting today (Wednesday), October 24 at 12 p.m.

The meeting will be held at 226 South Gadberry Street, Union.

Lunch will be provided.

The ‘Poppy Tradition’ At PPG

The Piedmont Physic Garden will host a program entitled “WWI and What the Poppy Tradition Means to Americans” on Thursday, October 25 at 6 p.m. at the PPG headquarters located at 301 E. South Street in Union, SC.

This will be a special pre-Veterans Day experience to commemorate the 100 year anniversary of the end of World War I in 1918.

Our two speakers will be historians Jim Crocker and Charles Gray.

A reception will immediately follow the program.

General Admission is $20. All PPG members receive discounts. Space is limited.

Please call us at 864-427-2556 to reserve your spot or you can sign up online on PPG’s Facebook page or on our Events page at www.piedmontphysicgarden.org

Finance For Life Workhop

Want to learn about how to budget and get out of debt and take charge of your life?

Then you’ll want to take attend the “Finance For Life Workshop” this Saturday, October 27, from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. in the Library Meeting Room of the Union County Carnegie Library.

The workshop is free and materials will be provided.

Activities for children will be available downstairs.

If you have questions about the workshop contact Desiree at [email protected]

‘Tales Of Union County & Beyond’

Do you get scared easily? At night? In the dark? Surrounded by the forest? Want to find out? Join us at Rose Hill Plantation on Saturday, October 27, for an evening of spooky legends with our annual “Tales of Union County & Beyond.” Feel your spine tingle as you listen to creepy tales by the light of the fire. What was that noise? Maybe it was an owl or a squirrel or a coyote calling. Or maybe it was something else. Let your imagination run wild. Our cast of professional storytellers will keep you hanging on every word.

The eeriness begins at 6:30 p.m. behind the kitchen at the rear of the Gist Mansion. Relax around the campfire and enjoy s’mores, hot drinks, and other goodies while our storytellers enthrall you. Prepare to be scared!

Attendees are asked to dress for the weather and wear comfortable clothing with decent walking shoes. Please be aware that lighting will be limited and the ground is slightly uneven. Bring a flashlight, a blanket or chair for seating by the bonfire, and a mug (we will fill it with a hot drink for you).

In the event of inclement weather, the program may not be held.

Reservations are required by Wednesday, October 24 (today). E-mail or call us so we can take your reservation.

To make your reservation and/or for more information call 864-427-5966 or email [email protected]

You can also learn more by visiting the Rose Hill website at www.southcarolinaparks.com/rosehill.

Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site is located at 2677 Sardis Road, Union.

Cost is $10 per person (age 6 and older). Age 5 and under are free. This is a S.C. Park Passport Plus program.

Performathon 2018

Westgate Mall will host an all day marathon of music by students from the Lawson Academy of the Arts on Saturday, October 27.

Lawson Academy of Arts, which is at Converse College, will have this “Performathon 2018” as a fundraiser for their scholarship program.

Ministry Anniversary

Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Jonesville, will celebrating our Annual Pastor’s Aide Ministry Anniversary on Sunday, October 28, at 2:30 p.m.

Rev. D’Angelo Edwards, Pastor of Red Hill Baptist Church, Blackstock, along with his congregation, will be the guest speaker.

The public is invited to attend.

Rev. Edward Pressley, Pastor.

Family & Friends Day

Maple Ridge Baptist Church will hold Family & Friends Day on Sunday, October 28 at 11 a.m.

Our guest speaker will be Minister Robert Smith of Mt. Rowell Baptist Church in Union.

The public is invited.

Trunk Or Treat

Wesley Chapel UMC, 373 Wesley Chapel Road, Union, will hold Trunk or Treat Wednesday, October 31 (Halloween) at 5:30 p.m.

There will be vegetable soup and cornbread, finger foods for dessert, games, hot chocolate, and lots of candy!

Comprehensive Plans Input Sought

The public is being asked to participate in a survey to help the City of Union and Union County develop Comprehensive Plans for the future of the community.

Catawba Regional Council of Governments Senior Planner Kara W. Drane has announced that the county and the city are developing Comprehensive Plans and, as a part of community outreach, electronic surveys are available for residents to complete. Drane stated that the the short survey gives participants an opportunity to share their ideas on challenges and possibilities for the City and the County.

People interested in sharing ideas for the future of Union County and the City of Union are encouraged to complete a survey during October. Links to the survey can be found on Union County’s website www.countyofunion.org; City of Union’s website www.cityofunion.net; and Catawba Regional Council of Governments’ website www.catawbacog.org. It further states that printed surveys are available at Union County Courthouse, Union City Hall, and the Union County Tourism and Workforce Development Office, 103 West Main Street (Previously the SC Works location).

The Comprehensive Plan, mandated in the South Carolina Planning Act, is a reflection of local values. The required elements of the plan include population, land use, priority investment, housing, transportation, economic development, community facilities, cultural resources and natural resources.

For more information, contact Union County or Catawba Regional Council of Governments through the following individuals at the following phone numbers and email addresses:

• Katherine Pendergrass, Union County — 864-680-0555 or [email protected]

• Kara W. Drane, AICP, Catawba Regional Council of Governments — 803-327-9041 or [email protected]

• Robby Moody, AICP, Catawba Regional Council of Governments — 803-327-9041 or [email protected]

Beekeepers Association Meeting

The Union County Beekeepers Association will meet on Tuesday, November 6 at 6 p.m. in the classroom at Union County Clemson Extension.

Light refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 6:30 p.m.

We will begin our membership drive for 2019.

Everyone interested in bees is invited to attend.

The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its program to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.

Deacon Ordination Service

Friendship Baptist Church, 250 Morning Drive, Spartanburg, will hold a Deacon Ordination Service for John Clowney, Kareem Johnson, Sr. and Romeo Pearson on Sunday, November 11, at 2 p.m.

The Guest Messenger will be the Rev. Dr. Bryant S. Cheek, Pastor of Springfield Baptist Church of Laurens.

Family And Friends Day

McBeth Baptist Church Ministry cordially invites you to our Annual Ministry Program “Family and Friends Day.”

It will be held Sunday, November 11, at 2 p.m.

The Rev. Elijah Ray of Wyatts Chapel Baptist Church will be our guest preacher.

The public is invited.

Rev. Freddie L. Wicker, Jr., Pastor.

Family & Friends Day

Monarch Baptist Church will hold their annual Family & Friends Day on Sunday, November 11 at 2:30 p.m.

Colors: Navy/Pink

Rev. Charlie Jennings will deliver the message.

Rev. Sumter Franklin is Pastor.

Senior Citizens Gathering

Jeter Chapel AME Church will have a Senior Citizens Gathering on Saturday, December 15 at 1 p.m.

Please be on time.

Rev. Anthony Washington, Pastor.

Combined Watchnight Service

Friendship Baptist Church of Spartanburg and First Baptist Church of Fairforest will hold a Combined Watchnight Service at First Baptist Church of Fairforest at 10:30 p.m. on Monday, December 31.

‘Chick-Fil-A Days’

Five upcoming Friday in October and November will be “Chick-Fil-A Days” at the USC Union Bookstore, 311 East Main Street, Union.

On Fridays, Nov. 2, Nov. 16, and Nov. 30 from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. the following will be for sale at the bookstore:

• Sandwich or Nugget — $4

• Meal Deal (sandwich or nugget, chips, drink) — $6

Orders may be placed in advance by emailing [email protected] or by calling 864-424-8080.

Church Hours Changed

Antioch AME Church will be open on the 1st and 3rd Sundays of every month and every other 5th Sunday.

Blessings.

Rev. Sylvia Roberts, Pastor.

October At The UCAC

This is what’s happening at the Union County Arts Council in October:

Painting with Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

Toddler Time — Time to get messy!!! This class is just for the little ones! 4 years and younger, with an adult, are invited to enjoy art in a messy and creative way! Friday, October 26 from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. We will hold only one session this month.

$5 members/ $10 non members

2018 Craft Beer Tasting — If you missed last year’s event, here is your chance to join the fun! We will feature Kentucky & Tennessee flavors! Tickets are now available for purchase! Uncle Quincy’s will be catering the tasting this year!

Friday, October 26, 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. tastings.

$20 each.

Carrie Burns Brown Exhibit — The work of our 2018 Juror lines the walls of UCAC. Mrs. Brown is an abstract artist from Greenville. She has devoted most of her life to discovering new techniques.

Mini Monet — It’s time to celebrate Halloween with a morning of art! We will be making life size witches! You must pre-register for this class.

Saturday, October 20 from 9-11 a.m.

$10 members/$15 non-members.

‘Fall Pre-Diabetic Classes’

The Town of Carlisle is sponsoring weekly “Fall Pre-Diabetic Classes” each Friday at 11 a.m.

The classes are designed to help people understand how proper diet and exercise can help prevent diabetes or help those who have the disease cope with it. The class will provide information on proper diet and exercise and the role they can play in helping prevent the onset of diabetes or help manage it.”

Carlisle has partnered with DHEC to provide the class which will be taught by Maxine Spencer who underwent training to serve as a lifestyles coach.

The town is offering the classes in response to the high number of people in Union County who are either diabetic or pre-diabetic. The goal of the program is to help people change their lifestyles and thus avoid or at least mitigate diabetes.

The “Fall Pre-Diabetic Classes” are open to any citizens of Union County at no charge.

To register for the classes and/or for more information call the Carlisle Town Hall at 864-427-1505.

Union County School Board Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County School Board of Trustees meeting dates.

• November 12, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• November 26, 2018 — Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

• December 10, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

Board meetings being at 6:30 p.m.

Additional meetings can be scheduled if needed.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

2017 Union County Council Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County Council meeting dates. All meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will be held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• November 13, 2018 at Jonesville Town Hall

• December 11, 2018

Financial Stability Navigator Sought

United Way of the Piedmont is expanding their financial stability work into Union County through the implementation of a Financial Stability Navigator.

Financial Stability Navigators are Americorps members who serve a year-long term through United Way of the Piedmont’s Americorps program. Americorps members serve in a number of roles throughout the community, helping nonprofits address issues around poverty. These Financial Stability Navigators are the boots on the ground for United Way’s financial stability work, helping connect individuals to resources and coaching them to meet their goals.

The addition of a Financial Stability Navigator in Union is the result of a partnership between United Way of the Piedmont and the Union County Carnegie Library. The library will host the new Navigator in addition to other local nonprofits in its South Street location in order to help people more easily access the services they need.

The goal of United Way’s Financial Stability work is to help individuals and families meet their basic needs and become self-sufficient. [Self-sufficiency is defined as the ability to make ends meet without public or private assistance.] This work is spearheaded by a the Financial Stability Task Force, a collaboration of nonprofits, businesses, government, and others focused on addressing barriers to self-sufficiency such as affordable housing, transportation, and financial literacy.

Due to the nature of the Financial Stability Navigator’s role, United Way is seeking a Union County resident who understands the unique needs and resources in the Union community. The Navigator is a part-time position with a paid living stipend. For more information or to apply please visit United Way’s Americorps website at www.uwpiedmont.org/Americorps​ or contact Dana Bertolino at ​[email protected]​ or 864-586-2285.

About United Way Of The Piedmont

United Way of the Piedmont is a local nonprofit that fights for the education, financial stability, and health of every member of our community. Our mission is to ​connect, engage, and inspire people to transform our community. ​We are more than fundraisers. We forge unique partnerships, find new solutions to old problems, and mobilize the best resources by inspiring others to join the fight. We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to not just survive, but to ​thrive​.

Union Senior Center

Are you 60 and above….

Sick and tired of being alone….

Need someplace to go….

Things to do….

Lunch with friends, not by yourself….

Come join us at the Union Senior Center, 237 North Gadberry Street, Union, Monday-Friday (or any days you choose) for:

• Bingo

• Exercise

• Interesting programs

• Hot lunch (for a donation)

Transportation provided to and from the Senior Center.

Call 1-800-662-8330.

Catwaba Area Agency on Aging, 2051 Ebenezer Road, Suite B, Rock Hill.

