UCHS takes on Emerald Thursday

Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Kesean Glover rolls out and looks to pass during last Friday’s game against Newberry. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Kesean Glover rolls out and looks to pass during last Friday’s game against Newberry. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Ke’Avis Savage runs against Newberry in last Friday’s game. Savage performed well, filling the shoes of injured running back T.T. Kershaw. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Ke’Avis Savage runs against Newberry in last Friday’s game. Savage performed well, filling the shoes of injured running back T.T. Kershaw. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Ke’Avis Savage runs the ball from the shadows of his own goalpost during last Friday’s game against Newberry. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Ke’Avis Savage runs the ball from the shadows of his own goalpost during last Friday’s game against Newberry. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Willie Harris makes a tackle on the Newberry quarterback during last Friday’s game. The Yellow Jackets won 28-21 and are now the region 3-3A Champions. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Willie Harris makes a tackle on the Newberry quarterback during last Friday’s game. The Yellow Jackets won 28-21 and are now the region 3-3A Champions.

UNION COUNTY — The Union County High School Yellow Jackets are the region 3-3A Champions. By defeating Newberry 28-21 on Friday night the Jackets clinched the top spot in the region and a number one seed in the class 3A playoffs.

Despite the offense missing a key piece in T.T. Kershaw, who missed the game due to injury, the Jackets were still successful in the running game. Quarterback Kesean Glover led the Jackets rushing attack with nineteen carries for 178 yards while Ke’Avis Savage carried the ball fourteen times for 135 yards. Glover was also four for ten passing for 139 yards. Union County ended the game with a 457 yards of total offense for the game,318 coming on the ground and 139 through the air. Glover found the end zone three times on the ground and once through the air. Ralph Peake had the Jackets other touchdown, a long pass reception from Glover.

Union County was able to jump out to a 28-7 lead in the third quarter before Newberry was able to battle back and have a chance to tie the game in the final seconds, but Union County was able to knock down the Hail Mary attempt as time expired to preserve the win.

The win gives the Jackets a number one seed in the class 3A playoffs, which means their first round playoff game will be at Union County Stadium. If the Jackets win the first round game their second round game will also be at home. Should the Jackets advance to the third round they would likely have to travel to Inman for a rematch with the Chapman Panthers. The Jackets will face Chesnee in the opening round of the class 3A playoffs November 9.

Union County is now 6-3 on the season and 3-0 in region play. The Jackets will play their final region game this Thursday at 7 p.m. at Emerald. The Jackets will then have a week off before the playoffs begin.

Emerald

The Emerald Vikings are 3-6 overall and 2-2 in region play. The meeting between Union County and Emerald will be the first meeting all-time between a Yellow Jacket team and Emerald. The Vikings made the jump from 2A to 3A in 2013. Former Union High School standout and current Carson-Newman running backs coach Mike Clowney was the head coach of the Vikings for three seasons last decade.

Yellow Jackets’ head coach Brian Thompson says that we shouldn’t let Emerald’s 3-6 record fool us into thinking they aren’t a good football team.

“This is a very dangerous football team. They are big and have athletes all over the field,” says Thompson. “Like Newberry last week they are much better than their record indicates. We expect this to be another physical football game, and we must play well to have a chance to win it.”

Emerald likes to run the football and they will do so out of a two back formation most of the time. Defensively they have given up some points this season. In their six loses they are giving up almost forty-nine points per game. I think the Jackets offensive line should still be able to be dominate in this game and allow the Yellow Jackets to run the football as Emerald has had a hard time stopping the run this season. They have a very good tight end named Luke Deal who is committed to Auburn. The Vikings also have a couple of very speedy players at the skill position including a very good wideout, Jamil Martin. He is capable of scoring anytime he touches the football.

McBeth Makes All-Star Game

The North-South Game rosters were announced on Monday night and Union County had a player selected to participate in this year’s contest.

Offensive lineman Lewis McBeth was named to the North team that will represent basically the Upstate of South Carolina.

The North-South game will be played at Brooks Stadium on the Campus of Coastal Carolina University on Saturday, December 15.

Other players selected from Union County’s region include: Broome QB Brenden Taylor, Woodruff QB Keegan Halloran, and Newberry’s Kobe Sligh.

Other Picks For This Week

Byrnes over Boiling Springs

Gaffney over Spartanburg

Dorman over Riverside

Chapman over Chesnee

Woodruff over Clinton

Greer over Blue Ridg

Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Kesean Glover rolls out and looks to pass during last Friday’s game against Newberry. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Glover.jpg Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Kesean Glover rolls out and looks to pass during last Friday’s game against Newberry. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Ke’Avis Savage runs against Newberry in last Friday’s game. Savage performed well, filling the shoes of injured running back T.T. Kershaw. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Savage-2.jpg Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Ke’Avis Savage runs against Newberry in last Friday’s game. Savage performed well, filling the shoes of injured running back T.T. Kershaw. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Ke’Avis Savage runs the ball from the shadows of his own goalpost during last Friday’s game against Newberry. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Savage-1.jpg Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Ke’Avis Savage runs the ball from the shadows of his own goalpost during last Friday’s game against Newberry. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Willie Harris makes a tackle on the Newberry quarterback during last Friday’s game. The Yellow Jackets won 28-21 and are now the region 3-3A Champions. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Harris.jpg Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Willie Harris makes a tackle on the Newberry quarterback during last Friday’s game. The Yellow Jackets won 28-21 and are now the region 3-3A Champions.

Yellow Jackets now region 3-3A champions

By Tyler Shugart Special to The Union Times

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]