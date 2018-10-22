Praying for those who are hurting

Charles Warner | The Union Times Churches aren’t the only places where we can gather to worship God and Sunday is not the only day of the week that worship can take place. Homes can and should be places where families can come together to worship God and do so every day. Sunday isn’t the only day that The Bible can be read and prayers can be said, because every day is a day for reading God’s Holy Word and reaching out to Him in prayer. On Sundays, the families that make up church families come together to worship, but daily worship brings together the families that make up a church family and can strengthen the bonds within the family and between them and God and deepen the worship they share with the rest of their church family on Sundays. God is not confined to a single day in certain buildings and neither should our worship of Him and the way we live and treat one another be so confined. Take time each and every day to worship God and it will change your life and, if enough of us do it, it will change the world. Charles Warner | The Union Times Churches aren’t the only places where we can gather to worship God and Sunday is not the only day of the week that worship can take place. Homes can and should be places where families can come together to worship God and do so every day. Sunday isn’t the only day that The Bible can be read and prayers can be said, because every day is a day for reading God’s Holy Word and reaching out to Him in prayer. On Sundays, the families that make up church families come together to worship, but daily worship brings together the families that make up a church family and can strengthen the bonds within the family and between them and God and deepen the worship they share with the rest of their church family on Sundays. God is not confined to a single day in certain buildings and neither should our worship of Him and the way we live and treat one another be so confined. Take time each and every day to worship God and it will change your life and, if enough of us do it, it will change the world.

Read Luke 11:1-10

We have not ceased praying for you and asking that you may be filled with the knowledge of God’s will in all spiritual wisdom and understanding, so that you may lead lives worthy of the Lord.

— Colossians 1:9-10 (NRSV)

PRAYER: Our Father, thank you for hearing our prayers for those who are hurting today. In Jesus’ name, we ask you to be with them in powerful ways. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Whom will I make time to pray for today?