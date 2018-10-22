FPES students enjoy ‘Oreo Day Fun’

Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students in Mrs. Roark’s 3rd Grade Class at Foster Park Elementary School enjoyed some “Oreo Day Fun” on October 5 using Oreos for classroom projects and competitions. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students in Mrs. Roark’s 3rd Grade Class at Foster Park Elementary School enjoyed some “Oreo Day Fun” on October 5 using Oreos for classroom projects and competitions. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School There were several different activities to do during the “Oreo Rotations” portion of “Oreo Day” in Mrs. Roark’s 3rd grade class at Foster Park Elementary School. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School There were several different activities to do during the “Oreo Rotations” portion of “Oreo Day” in Mrs. Roark’s 3rd grade class at Foster Park Elementary School. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School These students were the winners of the Oreo stacking contest in Mrs. Roark’s 3rd grade class at Foster Park Elementary School during “Oreo Day.” Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School These students were the winners of the Oreo stacking contest in Mrs. Roark’s 3rd grade class at Foster Park Elementary School during “Oreo Day.”

UNION — The students in Mrs. Roark’s 3rd Grade Class at Foster Park Elementary School participated in Oreo Day on Friday, October 5. Oreo Day is always a special day because students learn ….. with Oreos!

To begin their day, students had six Oreos and used them to sculpt anything they wanted to. Khloe Marlow won the Oreo Sculpting contest by creating a turtle.

The next activity of the day was to guess how many Oreos were in the estimation jar. Zy’Clara Dawkins and Krishauna Hill made the closest guess of 50 Oreos. There were 51 Oreos in the jar.

Oreo graphing was next on the agenda. Students graphed their favorite way to eat an Oreo: just eat it, split it apart, or dunk it in milk.

Then, each student participated in an Oreo stacking contest. The results of the stacking contest were sent into an online project group to be compared with other schools around the world. The winners of the Oreo stacking contest were:

• 1st place, Zavien Ray and Apollo Wise with 15 Oreos

• 2nd place, Grace Prince and Nevaeh Breakfield with 14 Oreos

• 3rd place, Krishauna Hill, Kayla Smith, and CJ Hall with 13 Oreos

While waiting on their turn to stack their Oreos, students wrote stories about how to properly eat an Oreo and suggesting a new Oreo flavor.

Volunteers were happy to join in on the fun to help with our Oreo Rotations. There were five rotations: Weight, Measurement, Distance, Durability, and Sink/Float.

Oreo Day ended with an Oreo Day Awards Ceremony.

Finally, students curled up with a good book to do their Independent Reading while enjoying an Oreo snack.

Oreo Day is always a fun and exciting day of learning in Mrs. Roark’s 3rd grade classroom!

Visit www.mrsroarksclass.weebly.com to check us out.

Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students in Mrs. Roark’s 3rd Grade Class at Foster Park Elementary School enjoyed some “Oreo Day Fun” on October 5 using Oreos for classroom projects and competitions. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Oreo-Day-Fun.jpg Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students in Mrs. Roark’s 3rd Grade Class at Foster Park Elementary School enjoyed some “Oreo Day Fun” on October 5 using Oreos for classroom projects and competitions. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School There were several different activities to do during the “Oreo Rotations” portion of “Oreo Day” in Mrs. Roark’s 3rd grade class at Foster Park Elementary School. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Oreo-Rotations.jpg Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School There were several different activities to do during the “Oreo Rotations” portion of “Oreo Day” in Mrs. Roark’s 3rd grade class at Foster Park Elementary School. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School These students were the winners of the Oreo stacking contest in Mrs. Roark’s 3rd grade class at Foster Park Elementary School during “Oreo Day.” https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Oreo-Day-Winners.jpg Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School These students were the winners of the Oreo stacking contest in Mrs. Roark’s 3rd grade class at Foster Park Elementary School during “Oreo Day.”

Use Oreos for classroom projects