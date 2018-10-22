Challenged to use their imaginations

Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School “Museum on the Move” visited the third grade classes at Foster Park Elementary School and challenged students to use their imaginations to illustrate a story read to them. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School “Museum on the Move” visited the third grade classes at Foster Park Elementary School and challenged students to use their imaginations to illustrate a story read to them.

UNION — On Tuesday, October 2, 2018, Museum on the Move from Bob Jones University in Greenville, SC, visited the 3rd graders at Foster Park Elementary School.

Angie Snow and Emma Hartman, Museum Educators, visited each 3rd grade classroom. They did an engaging presentation on many different museum careers in art. They brought the presentation to life by using props from the museum to capture the students’ attention. They read aloud “Cat’s Colors” by Jane Cabrera without showing the students the book’s cover or pictures.

Students were encouraged to use their imaginations as they listened to the story to determine what they thought the cat looked like. Afterward, they were given a small canvas, pencil, and step-by-step instructions to draw a cat face. Then, they were given watercolor pencils to color it how they thought the cat looked from their imagination. Next, they were given water and a paintbrush to go over their watercolor pencil to make it look like it was painted with watercolors.

The purpose of this activity was to show the students how illustrators are given a story, but they have to use their imaginations to decide what pictures to illustrate for the book. Each student worked diligently to create their masterpieces.

Before leaving, the presenters encouraged the students to use their imaginations and illustrations to write a story of their own about a cat as an extension activity.

Each student thoroughly enjoyed this visit and was so proud of their illustration.

Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School “Museum on the Move” visited the third grade classes at Foster Park Elementary School and challenged students to use their imaginations to illustrate a story read to them. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Museum-on-the-Move.jpg Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School “Museum on the Move” visited the third grade classes at Foster Park Elementary School and challenged students to use their imaginations to illustrate a story read to them.

‘Museum on the Move’ visits FPES third graders