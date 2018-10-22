Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Reading ”Whoosh!: Lonnie Johnson’s Super-Soaking Stream of Inventions” helped introduce 5K students at Foster Park Elementary School to STEM in the classroom. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Reading ”Whoosh!: Lonnie Johnson’s Super-Soaking Stream of Inventions” helped introduce 5K students at Foster Park Elementary School to STEM in the classroom.

UNION — After reading “Whoosh!: Lonnie Johnson’s Super-Soaking Stream of Inventions” by Chris Barton, Foster Park Elementary School Librarian Mrs. Cheryl Earl introduced STEM to Mrs. Kingsmore’s 5K class.

The book tells the story about how Lonnie Johnson’s love for rockets, robots, inventions, a mind for creativity, and a passion for problem solving led to the accidental discovery of the super-soaker, one of the top twenty toys of all time.

Mrs. Earl used this story to spark creativity and problem solving in her young 5K students.

They worked together to build towers and structures using cups and popsicle sticks.

The students had so much fun that they didn’t even realize they were “working.”

What a great way to integrate reading, science, math, and art!

