Teachers/coaches attend GYTO

UNION COUNTY — Four Union County School District teachers/coaches attended the Get Your Teach On Conference in Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday, October 8 and Tuesday, October 9.

The district teachers/coaches that attended were Stephanie Wicker, 3rd grade teacher at Buffalo Elementary School; Jennifer Roark, 3rd grade teacher at Foster Park Elementary School; Jan Carter, Math Coach for UCSD; and Kristin Mitchell, Reading Coach at Foster Park Elementary School.

Get Your Teach On is a one-of-a-kind experience for K-5 teachers.

A sold-out crowd of about 1,200 educators came together for some of the most current research-based strategies that will light their classrooms and schools on fire!

They spent two days with Hope and Wade King, Deanna Jump, Amy Lemons, and other expert presenters as they shared their passion and enthusiasm for education and gave them their tips, tricks, best practices, and teacher secrets to building a successful and engaging classroom.

Teachers left the GYTO conference feeling empowered, motivated, and prepared to create dynamic lessons that will challenge their students and leave them hungry for more.

To learn more about GYTO, visit https://www.getyourteachon.com/

Among 1,200 educators attending conference