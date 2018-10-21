Jonesville defeats Broome 36-0

Photo courtesy of the JEMS Wildcats The Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Wildcats Football Team defeated Broome 36-0 to finish second in their division this season. Photo courtesy of the JEMS Wildcats The Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Wildcats Football Team defeated Broome 36-0 to finish second in their division this season.

JONESVILE — The Jonesville Wildcats move to 5-2 on the season and secured a second place finish in their division with a win at Broome, 36-0. This is the third year in a row Jonesville has finished second. This was Jonesville’s second shut out in a row and third of the season.

Ben Black led the passing attack at QB, going 17 of 26 for 245 yards and 2 TDs with no interceptions. Cameron Owens led Jonesville on the ground with 50 yards rushing and 2 TDs. Will Turner led all receivers with 7 grabs for 128 yards and a TD.

Defensive Ends Mason Henderson and Jamayne Henderson led the defense, pestering the Centurion backfield the whole game. Linebacker Alijah Wood caused two fumbles and recovered one. Jameson Holt had a forced fumble and fumble recovery. Will Turner and Nick Queen had interceptions for the Wildcats. Ja’Raylin Gregory provided some key pass breakups in the secondary. Javion Brannon once again had a very solid game at free safety.

The Wildcats play their last game, 5:30 p.m., next Thursday, at Whitmire, in a non-conference game.

Stats

Offense

Passing: Ben Black 17/26, 245, 2TDs; Ja’Raylin Gregory 2/3, 7.

Rushing: Cameron Owens 12/50, 2 TDs; Ben Black 3/15; Jamayne Henderson 1/10 1TD.

Receiving: Will Turner 7/128, 1TD; Khristian Means 5/42, 1TD; Nick Queen 2/10; Ja’Raylin Gregory 1/65; Cameron Owens 2/5; Jason Lemons 1/5; Cayden Kingsmore 1/2.

Defense

Will Turner INT; Nick Queen INT; Alijah Wood 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovered; Mason Henderson 2 sacks; Jamayne Henderson 1 sack; Jameson Holt 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovered.

By John J. Voiselle Special to The Union Times

John J. Voiselle is Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Physical Education/Health Director, Co-Athletic Director, and Head Football/Head Softball.

