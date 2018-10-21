Sims beats Boiling Springs 34-0

UNION — The 8th grade Sims Tigers cruised to victory on Thursday night in their final regular season game over Boiling Springs, 34-0.

Quarterback Marcus Porter connected on a 74-yard touchdown pass to Prescott Lindsey to go up 8-0 in the first quarter. Porter then hit JJ Thomas for 24 yards in the 2nd quarter. After a Shyheem Smith interception, it was Porter to Thomas once again, this time for 55 yards as The Tigers led at the half 20-0.

In the 4th, Porter threw his fourth touchdown pass of the game to Lindsey for 70 yards. Late in the 4th, Kelvin Eison, playing just his second game aS running back this season, broke several tackles and took off for 50 yards. The Tigers made a two-point conversion from Porter to Timothy Salters on a one-handed snag and Sims improved to 4-3 in the regular season.

In total, Porter went 10-13 for 297 yards and 4 touchdowns. He had catches by six different wide receivers throughout the game. Lindsey led in receiving yards with three catches and 159 yards with two touchdowns. JJ Thomas had 3 catches as well for 82 yards and two touchdowns. Shyheem Smith (30 yards), Jakobe Harris (5 yards), Timothy Salters (16 yards), and Brice Barnett all had one reception each (5 yards). On the ground, Eison led the team with 8 carries for 93 yards. Devin Jeter had 7 carries for 16 yards, and Porter had 2 carries for 16 yards.

It was the best defensive performance of the season for Sims. They had four turnovers. JJ Thomas had two interceptions, while Shyheem Smith had 1. Christian Stevens-Jones had a fumble recovery forced by TT Cohen late in the game. Sims also had four sacks in the game. Lindsey had two and a pass break-up. Ja’Cassidy Fonteneau and TT Cohen had one sack each. Cohen also had two tackles for loss. Andre Castrejon, Kelvin Eison, and Teydon Gory all had tackles for loss as well.

Sims will play their final game of the year next week at 5 p.m. at Sims Middle School. An opponent is yet to be determined for the playoff game.

By Andrew Ormand Special to The Union Times

Andrew Ormand is a Business Education Teacher and Assistant Football Coach at Sims Middle School and a JV Basketball Coach at Union County High School.

