Jackets win 3-3A championship

UNION COUNTY — The Union County High School Yellow Jackets are the region 3-3A Champions. By defeating Newberry 28-21 on Friday night the Jackets clinched the top spot in the region and a number one seed in the class 3A playoffs.

Despite the offense missing a key piece in T.T. Kershaw, who missed the game due to injury, the Jackets were still successful in the running game. Quarterback Kesean Glover led the Jackets rushing attack with nineteen carries for 178 yards while Ke’Avis Savage carried the ball fourteen times for 135 yards. Glover was also four for ten passing for 139 yards. Union County ended the game with 457 yards of total offense for the game, 318 coming on the ground and 139 through the air. Glover found the end zone three times on the ground and once through the air. Ralph Peake had the Jackets other touchdown, a long pass reception from Glover.

Union County was able to jump out to a 28-7 lead in the third quarter before Newberry was able to battle back and have a chance to tie the game in the final seconds, but Union County was able to knock down the Hail Mary attempt as time expired to preserve the win.

The win gives the Jackets a number one seed in the class 3A playoffs, which means their first round playoff game will be at Union County Stadium. If the Jackets win the first round game their second round game will also be at home. Should the Jackets advance to the third round they would likely have to travel to Inman for a rematch with the Chapman Panthers. The Jackets will face Chesnee in the opening round of the class 3A playoffs November 9.

Union County is now 6-3 on the season and 3-0 in region play. The Jackets will play their final region game on Friday at Emerald. The Jackets will then have a week off before the playoffs begin.

Now number one seed for playoffs

By Tyler Shugart Special to The Union Times

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]

