Rate increase for Main Street Junction

Charles Warner | The Union Times The rate for renting Main Street Junction and its constituent areas is increasing by 10 percent. Charles Warner | The Union Times The rate for renting Main Street Junction and its constituent areas is increasing by 10 percent.

UNION — Main Street Junction in downtown Union now has more to offer and that’s why it’s going to cost a little bit more to rent it.

During its October meeting Tuesday evening, Union City Council voted unanimously to approve an across-the-board 10 percent increase in rental rates for Main Street Junction.

The increase was recommended by Union City Council Woman Pamela Garner Sloss and Main Street Junction Director Amy Belue.

Sloss and Belue pointed out that “Main Street Junction opened in August of 2016 with a much welcomed reception. The original rental information had a listing of prices for all aspects of the facility. The pricing was introduced as introductory pricing that was subject to increase within a year of being in operation. However, this is did not happen in the time period expected.”

Now, “after a little more than two years of successful operation,” Sloss and Belue said “it has been determined that it is time to introduce a 10 percent increase across the board on facility rental fees. The Junction has more to offer now in ways of electronic capabilities, kitchen equipment, dining and cocktail tables and rental items. This, in conjunction with the facility itself has made Main Street Junction a very desirable venue to many different occasions for people in Union and as well as out of town.”

With the 10 percent increase approved by council, the rates for the rental areas will increase from:

• Full Building

Monday-Thursday

— 12 hours: $1,200 to $1,350

— 6 hours: $700 to $770

— Each additional hour: $75 to $83

Friday-Sunday and Holidays

— 12 hours: $1,350 to $1,485

— 6 hours: $1,000 to $1,100

— Each additional hour: $100 to $110

• Great Room

Monday-Thursday

— 12 hours: $400 to $440

— 6 hours: $225 to $248

— Each additional hour: $50 to $55

Friday-Sunday and Holidays

— 12 hours: $600 to $660

— 6 hours: $450 to $495

— Each additional hour: $65 to $72

• Flex Room

Monday-Thursday

— 12 hours: $175 to $193

— 6 hours: $75 to $83

— Each additional hour: $25 to $28

Friday-Sunday and Holidays

— 12 hours: $250 to $275

— 6 hours: $150 to $165

— Each additional hour: $25 to $28

• Conference Room

Monday-Thursday

— 12 hours: $225 to $248

— 6 hours: $75 to $83

— Each additional hour: $25 to $28

Friday-Sunday and Holidays

— 12 hours: $200 to $220

— 6 hours: $150 to $165

— Each additional hour: $15 to $17

• Ornamental Park

Monday-Thursday

— 12 hours: $200 to $220

— 6 hours: $100 to $110

— Each additional hour: $25 to $28

Friday-Sunday and Holidays

— 12 hours: $350 to $385

— 6 hours: $250 to $275

— Each additional hour: $35 to $39

• Patio

Monday-Thursday

— 12 hours: $200 to $220

— 6 hours: $125 to $138

— Each additional hour: $35 to $39

Friday-Sunday and Holidays

— 12 hours: $200 to $220

— 6 hours: $150 to $165

— Each additional hour: $25 to $28

Bids Awarded

Council also voted unanimously Tuesday to award the bids to the following companies for the following amounts:

• Backhoe Replacement

To Flint Equipment Company for $91,675 for a backhoe to replace Vehicle #754, a 2006 Komatsu Model WB140-2N Compact Backhoe Loader.

In his presentation to council recommending the bid be awarded to Flint Equipment Company, City of Union Utility Director Joe Nichols said that the hour meter on Vehicle #754 shows it usage totaling 5,562 hours.

Nichols the replacement will be a 2018 John Deere 31OL Backhoe Loader ($86,690) which will include the added options of a Backhoe Coupler ($1,235), Ride Control ($1,650), and Pilot Joystick Controls ($2,100).

While funds were allocated in the Capital Expenditures Budget for the purchase of his equipment, Nichols said the cost exceeded the $75,000 allocation.

• Re-Painting

To Southern Painting for $31,875 for the pressure washing and exterior re-painting of the Timken Industrial Services Building.

• Parking

To S2 Engineering & Consulting, LLC for $53,700 for the paving of the South Pinckney Street Parking Lot.

PEAK

Council also voted unanimously to approve second and final reading of an ordinance authorizing the city to enter into an agreement with the Peak Energy Authority of Kentucky (PEAK) to purchase natural gas from it.

In recommending approval of the ordinance, City of Union Utility Department Director Joe Nichols told council that PEAK is a “Natural Gas Acquisition Authority created between and among public agencies to acquire natural gas at reasonable prices that would enhance reliability, efficiency and supply security through the joint purchases and the arrangement of joint services on behalf of its members and other public agencies.”

The ordinance states that “the acquisition of secure, reliable and economic supplies of natural gas is necessary for the prudent and businesslike operation” of the utility department, as well as “the continued economic development of its community and the promotion of public health, safety and welfare.”

Nichols told council that the city is looking to purchase a portion of the natural gas available to under a prepaid agreement and that PEAK wants to sell it to the city under the terms and conditions set by the agreement.

The ordinance states that PEAK has offered to sell to the city “a supply of natural gas in the quantities” set by the agreement between the organization and Union “on the condition that PEAK issues its Gas Supply Revenue Bond, 2018 Series A, the proceeds of which will be used to acquire a supply of gas” covered in a prepaid agreement with BP Energy Company.

At the time of the first reading in September, Nichols said it would enable the city to acquire a supply of natural gas at a lower price and pass along those savings on to its utility customers.

Compensation

Council also voted unanimously to approve a recommendation presented by Finance Committee Chairman Ricky Harris that the compensation for poll workers be increased by $35.

Currently, poll workers are paid $100 to attending polling workshops and to work the polls during elections. With the increase they will now be paid $135.

Truck Full Of Toys

Council also voted unanimously to approve a recommendation by Mayor Harold Thompson that the city sponsor WBCU’s “Truck Full of Toys” Campaign this year as it has in the past.

In its Truck Full of Toys Campaign, WBCU collects toys which it donates to UCARE of Union for distribution to needy families in the community at Christmas.

Each sponsor becomes a drop-off station for toys and WBCU holds two-hour broadcast at the sponsor’s location and brings its Truck Full of Toys truck to the sponsor’s for the duration of the broadcast.

Sponsorships are $1,000 and in addition to the live broadcast the sponsors receive:

• 50 second ads to promote the live broadcast from their location.

• 50 promos that name the sponsor as a drop-off point.

• The sponsor’s name put on the Truck Full of Toys truck for those sponsors who agree to be a sponsor before November 5.

As it has in the past, the city will give its sponsorship to the Union County Chamber of Commerce.

Charles Warner | The Union Times The rate for renting Main Street Junction and its constituent areas is increasing by 10 percent. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Main-Street-Junction.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The rate for renting Main Street Junction and its constituent areas is increasing by 10 percent.

Council awards bids totaling $177,500

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.