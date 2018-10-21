God can use anyone in His service

Do you find yourself frustrated at times with the apathy of others? Do you feel like some situations are nearly hopeless because those you work with never seem to change their negative attitude? Maybe you have family members that can’t seem to understand your love for them so they withdraw or become angry because you don’t do what they want. On a larger scale, do you feel fear or uncertainty regarding the future, or your children’s future, based on the direction of our nation and the disappearance of morals and family values?

If you can identify with any of these, let me encourage you today to renew your faith in a sovereign God that can work in the hearts and minds of believers as well as nonbelievers. Let’s look at Ezra 1:1 Now in the first year of Cyrus king of Persia, that the word of the Lord by the mouth of Jeremiah might be fulfilled, the Lord stirred up the spirit of Cyrus king of Persia, that he made a proclamation throughout all his kingdom, and put it also in writing.

Cyrus, the king of Persia was not a Jew, nor a servant of Yahweh, yet God’s promise to the nation would still be fulfilled through the exiles that would be allowed to return home. Verse 5 of this same chapter tells us that God also worked in the hearts of the Jews. This is important because many of them now had different attitudes, beliefs, and desires, from what they formerly held before taken into captivity. Even with the opportunity to return home, there were many who chose not to go.

The leadership of Ezra and the willingness of those to return home, even though they faced a great deal of hard work, would pave the way for a second emigration to return to Jerusalem. We often fail to act because we think no one will follow, or that we may get criticized for our actions, but we must remember it is not other people who keep us from success, but our lack of faith in God. He is not limited to our resources or earthy knowledge, but is willing and fully able to deliver us from whatever trials we face if we remain humble and obedient. We will struggle in this world which is why Jesus said He would go and prepare a place for us, however, we are never fully defeated, regardless of what others may think, because God is the same “yesterday, today and forever.”

Let your attitude in fellow man grow more positive by your faith in an everlasting, all powerful God that loves you. He sent His Son to die for you, and every other sinful person on the face of the earth. We none deserve grace, but we have it because of Jesus, and those who have accepted Him have a changed heart and a new life in His forgiveness. If we can change… shouldn’t we be praying and believing for the same process to take place in others? Don’t give up on those who seem to have lost their way. Keep the faith and expect God to move in their hearts in minds, and pray that they will accept His direction.

I pray, “Father, forgive me when I doubt in Your ability work in others, and I fail to see the good things they possess. Let me be reminded of the miracles You’ve worked in my own heart and life. Renew in me a positive attitude toward fellow man, and the power of Your goodness to produce better choices in us all, in Jesus’ name I ask, amen.”

By Cathleen Cathcart Contributing Columnist

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

