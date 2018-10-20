Praying for deliverance from evil

Charles Warner | The Union Times As this sign shows, the word amen, which is used at the end of a prayer, can be capitalizes as the acronym AMEN because it explains why it is used the way it is. When we say it after finishing our prayers, we state unequivocally that we Agree with God and all He commands us as His children to do; that we Move with Him in the direction He would have us to go in life; that we End everything we say and do in such a way that it shows God is guiding our words and actions; and that no matter what happens in life, we Never doubt that God is real, is good, is in charge, and is with us through all things in this life, and that we will be with Him in eternity. AMEN indeed. Charles Warner | The Union Times As this sign shows, the word amen, which is used at the end of a prayer, can be capitalizes as the acronym AMEN because it explains why it is used the way it is. When we say it after finishing our prayers, we state unequivocally that we Agree with God and all He commands us as His children to do; that we Move with Him in the direction He would have us to go in life; that we End everything we say and do in such a way that it shows God is guiding our words and actions; and that no matter what happens in life, we Never doubt that God is real, is good, is in charge, and is with us through all things in this life, and that we will be with Him in eternity. AMEN indeed.

Read Luke 6:12-16

You are my hiding place; you will protect me from trouble and surround me with songs of deliverance.

— Psalm 32:7 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear God, whatever happens in our lives, you are our hope and our strength. We do not need to be afraid, for in you we can find rest for our souls. We pray as Jesus taught us, saying, “Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name. They kingdom come. Thy will be done, as in heaven, so in earth. Give us day by day our daily bread. And forgive us our sins; for we also forgive every one that is indebted to us. And lead us not into temptation; but deliver us from evil” (Luke 11:2-4, KJV). Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Whatever happens, God is my hiding place.