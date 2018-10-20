SCDOT getting ready for winter

Charles Warner | The Union Times This is a “combination” or “combo” truck, one of a fleet of such vehicles at the SC Department of Transportation’s District 4 Maintenance Office in Union County. The truck is equipped with a plow and a tank for hauling and spraying Brine, both of which can help keep Union County’s roads clear should the county experience any snow and ice storms this winter. Charles Warner | The Union Times This is a “combination” or “combo” truck, one of a fleet of such vehicles at the SC Department of Transportation’s District 4 Maintenance Office in Union County. The truck is equipped with a plow and a tank for hauling and spraying Brine, both of which can help keep Union County’s roads clear should the county experience any snow and ice storms this winter.

UNION COUNTY — The weather turned cooler this week but snow and ice are not in the forecast so you don’t have to run to the store to stock up on milk and bread anytime soon.

Some may have been inclined to do so witnessing the combination of cooler weather and SC Department of Transportation (SCDOT) snowplows and other vehicles on the road Thursday, but you don’t have to worry, it’s not going to snow this weekend.

The snowplows of the SCDOT District 4 Maintenance Office in Union County were on the road as they always are this time of the year to make sure the office’s equipment and personnel are prepared should they be called upon to clear the county’s road of ice and snow this winter.

“The reason we do that is to make sure our equipment is ready,” SCDOT Resident Maintenance Engineer Jason Childers said. “Also, we want to make sure our new employees are familiar with the equipment and the routes assigned.”

That equipment includes 10 trucks, 10 plows, 7 Brine Units, and 2 Motor Graders. Childer said that much of the vehicles the District 4 Office on US 176 has are “combination vehicles” that can perform more than one role such as using a plow to clear away snow and ice and spraying Brine from a tank to keep ice from forming on and/or clearing it off a road.

(Brine is a solution made up of 2.5 gallons of salt per gallon of water.)

The local staff includes 40 Maintenance personnel, 20 of whom are on duty during the day and 20 at night. The District Construction staff operate on an on call basis.

The US 176 office has 950 tons of salt, 5,000 gallons of Calcium Chloride, 10,000 gallons of Brine, and 150 tons of sand on-site. The office’s temporary location has 8,000 gallons of brine on hand.

In event of a winter storm, Childers said this would be his office’s “Order of Operation” in Union County:

1. Pretreat US 176 and all South Carolina “Priority Routes” with Brine to try and prevent the formation of ice.

2. “Plow and recover” with Brine and salt US 176 and the South Carolina Priority and Secondary Routes.

3. “Plow and re-treat” roads with Calcium Chloride if needed.

Childers said that the 94.46 lane miles of US 176 is the “First Priority Route” and “remains the priority through a winter storm event in Union County. Materials, equipment, and manpower are focused on US 176 until completely cleared. Unless other is required by Cherokee County.”

Union County is “an assisting county” and Childers said that as such his office would send 4 trucks with plows, sanders, and personnel to Cherokee County for up to four days to assist with the removal of snow and ice from I-85 if requested.

The “Second Priority Routes” in Union County are SC 9, SC 18, SC 56, SC 72/121, SC 105, SC 114, SC 215, and SC 496.

“Third Priority Routes” in Union County are all “remaining SCDOT maintained road (all Secondary Routes).

For more information about the SCDOT District 4 Maintenance Office — which is located at 1450 Furman L. Fendley Highway (US 176) and the services it provides call 864-427-3575.

Vehicles, equipment tested Thursday

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

