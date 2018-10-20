Fair Art Show winners announced

Charles Warner | The Union Times These are the works of art produced by 4th grade and 5th grade students in the elementary schools of Union County that are part of the Art Exhibit at the Union County Agricultural Fair. Charles Warner | The Union Times These are the works of art produced by 4th grade and 5th grade students in the elementary schools of Union County that are part of the Art Exhibit at the Union County Agricultural Fair. Charles Warner | The Union Times There’s plenty of creativity, imagination, and artistic skill and talent on display in the Art Exhibit at the Union County Agricultural Fair which is in its final day today at the Union County Fairgrounds. Charles Warner | The Union Times There’s plenty of creativity, imagination, and artistic skill and talent on display in the Art Exhibit at the Union County Agricultural Fair which is in its final day today at the Union County Fairgrounds. Charles Warner | The Union Times The artistic talents of adults as well as school children are on display at the Union County Fairgrounds in the Art Exhibit portion of the Union County Agricultural Fair. Charles Warner | The Union Times The artistic talents of adults as well as school children are on display at the Union County Fairgrounds in the Art Exhibit portion of the Union County Agricultural Fair. Charles Warner | The Union Times These works of art by local artists sport the ribbons they won in competition during the Union County Agricultural Fair’s Art Exhibit which is currently on display at the Union County Fairgrounds. Today (Saturday) is the last day of the Fair. Charles Warner | The Union Times These works of art by local artists sport the ribbons they won in competition during the Union County Agricultural Fair’s Art Exhibit which is currently on display at the Union County Fairgrounds. Today (Saturday) is the last day of the Fair. Charles Warner | The Union Times Flowers, a bowl of fruit, and hands are among the subjects of these works of art on display as part of the Union County Agricultural Fair’s Art Exhibit at the Union County Fairgrounds. Charles Warner | The Union Times Flowers, a bowl of fruit, and hands are among the subjects of these works of art on display as part of the Union County Agricultural Fair’s Art Exhibit at the Union County Fairgrounds. Charles Warner | The Union Times These works of art are currently on display at the Union County Fairgrounds as part of the Art Exhibit of the Union County Agricultural Fair. Today is the last day of the fair which also includes other exhibits as well as rides, a tiger show, a clown, a petting zoo and, this evening, the giveaway of a car. Charles Warner | The Union Times These works of art are currently on display at the Union County Fairgrounds as part of the Art Exhibit of the Union County Agricultural Fair. Today is the last day of the fair which also includes other exhibits as well as rides, a tiger show, a clown, a petting zoo and, this evening, the giveaway of a car.

UNION COUNTY — Today is the final day of the Union County Agricultural Fair which over the past week has provided the people of Union County with a variety of fun things to do ranging from fair rides to livestock shows to live music to animal acts to exhibits that display the creativity of local residents of all ages.

The Union County Agricultural Fair began its existence in 1908 as a showcase for the products of the then predominant agricultural sector of the community. It continues to do so to this day with livestock shows and exhibits of items related to the agricultural traditions of the county and the still important agricultural sector of the local economy.

Over the past century, however, the fair has expanded its offerings to include a variety of other activities and exhibits including the Art Show which provides both children and adults the opportunity to showcase their creativity and have their work recognized. This year was no different and below are the winners of the Art Show competition and its constituent categories.

A. Best of Show

• Students 5K-5th

Ethan White — 4th grade — Foster Park Elementary School

• Students 6th – 12th

Jadyn Kimbrell — 12th grade — Union County High School

• Adult Non-Professional/Professional

Angela Gentry Anderson — Title: Raven in the Moonlight

B. Kindergarten/1st Grade

• 1st Place: Braylen Clayton — Monarch Elementary School

• 2nd Place: Christian Beck — Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

• 3rd Place: Alaina Kirby — Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

• Honorable Mention:

Saniyah Gory — Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

Zahara Miller — Foster Park Elementary School

Anaya Miller — Buffalo Elementary School

Jaleigha Woodson — Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

C. 2nd/3rd Grades

• 1st Place: Avith Bandela — Foster Park Elementary School

• 2nd Place: Chloe Sorrells — Foster Park Elementary School

• 3rd Place: Bailey Babb — Foster Park Elementary School

Honorable Mention:

Trinity Thomas — Monarch Elementary School

Amoy Davis — Foster Park Elementary School

Jalon Dawkins — Foster Park Elementary School

Jordy O’Shields — Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

Katie Rodgers — Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

D. 4th/5th Grades

• 1st Place: Bayla Morrow — Monarch Elementary School

• 2nd Place: Andrew Wang — Foster Park Elementary School

• 3rd Place: Caleb Willard — Foster Park Elementary School

• Honorable Mention:

McKinley Beasley — Foster Park Elementary School

Alyssa Johnson — Foster Park Elementary School

Michael Revis — Monarch Elementary School

Anna Redding — CHUC

Bella Bramlett — Buffalo Elementary School

E. 6th/7th/8th Grades

• 1st Place: Trystan Garner — Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

• 2nd Place: Richie Ocampo — Sims Middle School

• 3rd Place: Hallie Burrell — Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

• Honorable Mention:

Kylie Roberts — Sims Middle School

Karly Brown — Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

Kirsten Foster — Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

Kirsten Foster — Jonesville Elementary/Middle School (She received 2 Honorable Mention ribbons.)

Abby Gregory — Sims Middle School

F. High School 9th/10th/11th/12th Grades

• 1st Place: Jadyn Kimbrell — Union County High School

• 2nd Place: Lyndsey Barshaw — Union County High School

• 3rd Place: Shelley Burgess — Union County High School

• Honorable Mention:

Rachael Richardson — (Homeschool)

Kendarris Johnson — Union County High School

Brittany Fullbright — Union County High School

Lauren Becknell — Union County High School

Madisen Brewington — Union County High School

Madisen Brewington — Union County High School (She received 2 Honorable Mention ribbons.)

Anna Alexander — Union County High School

G. Non-Professional (Adult)

Rachael Lance — Title: Cindy

Adult Participation Ribbon (Only entry in this category)

H. Professional (Adult)

1st Place: Vivian Gilliam — “Mother”

2nd Place: Rebecca Lance — “Boats on the Lake”

3rd Place: Angela Gentry Anderson — “Tiger II”

Honorable Mention:

Vivian Gilliam — “Daughter”

I. Non-Professional Photography (Adult)

1st Place: Kathryn Smith

2nd Place: John Redding

3rd Place: Mark Foster

Honorable Mention:

Dana Williams

J. Professional Photography (Adult)

No Entries for this category

K. Student Photography

1st Place: Kendarris Johnson — Union County High School

2nd Lyndsey Barshaw — Union County High School

3rd Alexa Robbins — Union County High School

Honorable Mention:

Mary Kathryn James — Union County High School

Madeline Gilstrap — Union County High School

Last Day

Today is the last day of the Agricultural Fair is Car Giveaway Day and $18 pay one price ticket from noon-5 p.m.

A 2007 Mazda 6 will given away. Gate admission is your entry. The winner will be announced at 8:30 p.m. You must be present to win.

• The Travis Smith Project will perform from 5-7 p.m.

• Quest will perform from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Saturday fair hours when the rides and other fair activities will be open to the public are from noon-12 a.m.

Daily Entertainment

The fair will offer the following entertainment today at the following times:

• Brunson Blaszak’s Royal Tiger Show

— Saturday at 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., and 9:30 p.m.

• Boo Boo the Clown

— Saturday at 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 8 p.m.

• All American Petting Zoo

Open all day, every day during fair hours.

Charles Warner | The Union Times These are the works of art produced by 4th grade and 5th grade students in the elementary schools of Union County that are part of the Art Exhibit at the Union County Agricultural Fair. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Art-Show-2.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times These are the works of art produced by 4th grade and 5th grade students in the elementary schools of Union County that are part of the Art Exhibit at the Union County Agricultural Fair. Charles Warner | The Union Times There’s plenty of creativity, imagination, and artistic skill and talent on display in the Art Exhibit at the Union County Agricultural Fair which is in its final day today at the Union County Fairgrounds. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Art-Show-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times There’s plenty of creativity, imagination, and artistic skill and talent on display in the Art Exhibit at the Union County Agricultural Fair which is in its final day today at the Union County Fairgrounds. Charles Warner | The Union Times The artistic talents of adults as well as school children are on display at the Union County Fairgrounds in the Art Exhibit portion of the Union County Agricultural Fair. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Art-Show-6.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The artistic talents of adults as well as school children are on display at the Union County Fairgrounds in the Art Exhibit portion of the Union County Agricultural Fair. Charles Warner | The Union Times These works of art by local artists sport the ribbons they won in competition during the Union County Agricultural Fair’s Art Exhibit which is currently on display at the Union County Fairgrounds. Today (Saturday) is the last day of the Fair. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Art-Show-3.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times These works of art by local artists sport the ribbons they won in competition during the Union County Agricultural Fair’s Art Exhibit which is currently on display at the Union County Fairgrounds. Today (Saturday) is the last day of the Fair. Charles Warner | The Union Times Flowers, a bowl of fruit, and hands are among the subjects of these works of art on display as part of the Union County Agricultural Fair’s Art Exhibit at the Union County Fairgrounds. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Art-Show-5.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Flowers, a bowl of fruit, and hands are among the subjects of these works of art on display as part of the Union County Agricultural Fair’s Art Exhibit at the Union County Fairgrounds. Charles Warner | The Union Times These works of art are currently on display at the Union County Fairgrounds as part of the Art Exhibit of the Union County Agricultural Fair. Today is the last day of the fair which also includes other exhibits as well as rides, a tiger show, a clown, a petting zoo and, this evening, the giveaway of a car. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Art-Show-4.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times These works of art are currently on display at the Union County Fairgrounds as part of the Art Exhibit of the Union County Agricultural Fair. Today is the last day of the fair which also includes other exhibits as well as rides, a tiger show, a clown, a petting zoo and, this evening, the giveaway of a car.

Today is last day of Agricultural Fair

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.